Outdoor Furniture Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global outdoor furniture market size is anticipated to expand at significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing need among residential and commercial consumers to enhance outdoor spaces.

One of the factors that works in the favor of the demand for outdoor furniture is the rise in disposable incomes of the population residing in developing economies. It has enabled them to splurge on additional furniture to add to the aesthetic appeal of their homes. There are different types of furniture pieces specially designed for outdoor spaces like garden and patio furniture and countries like Germany, Spain and Italy are among the primary end-users of these products.

Some of the top trends that will stimulate the development of this market are explained below:

Outdoor tables find increased demand in Europe:

Europe outdoor furniture market size will be worth more than $6.47 billion by 2027. Chairs, tables, dining sets, seating sets, loungers and day beds are some of the popularly used outdoor furniture in Europe. However, tables will find significant increase in demand among customers in the region. the strong tourism sector in the region spurs the need for elegant furniture across the hospitality sector. Various materials like wood, glass and metal are used to give business customers several choices to choose from.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1846/sample

Europe sees higher use of wooden outdoor furniture:

Wooden furniture will experience increased demand among consumers in Europe. This segment held almost 51% of the total regional outdoor furniture market share during 2020. This part of the industry is expected to grow even more because wood is one of the most preferred materials to make furniture. It provides many benefits to the end products like high durability, greater comfort, and higher resistance to any kind of damage. Wooden furniture can be given different designs to increase their appeal in any home.

Green materials will be used for European outdoor furniture:

Rising awareness about the importance of preserving the environment while manufacturing furniture has led many companies to increasingly use eco-friendly materials like recycled timber for making different kinds of outdoor furniture. There are several designs that can be made from green furniture. Customers can choose from a wide range of wooden finishes and colors as well, making recycled furniture one of the most popular ones among the people of the region.

AR technologies will augment outdoor furniture trends in North America:

North America outdoor furniture market will reach a valuation of nearly $6.73 billion by the year 2027. There is an increased use of advanced technologies to make comfortable and even customized furniture pieces for consumers in the region. High-tech technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) have immensely helped designers and manufacturers to find innovative and creative ways to produce furniture.

Leading companies like IKEA and Herman Miller are making effective use of AR technologies to show customers how their chosen design will look like at their home. These aspects improve the overall purchasing experience of customers to a great extent.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Outdoor Furniture Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1838/sample

Metallic raw materials based outdoor products in America:

Residential and commercial sectors in North America are increasingly using metal furniture because they offer the benefit of customization unlike many other materials. Metals like aluminum, stainless steel and iron are witnessing consistent demand among clients because they are quite rust-resistant and can add to the beauty of garden spaces. Some metal-based furniture is quite lightweight in nature, unlike those made from wood, making them easier to transport from one place to the other.

Rise in disposable income across Asia Pacific drives furniture sales:

APAC outdoor furniture market valuation is expected to reach $4.51 billion by 2027. The people across Asia Pacific region are witnessing a substantial increase in their disposable income, leading them to raise their spending capacity and splurge on luxurious items. They are spending their money on buying expensive furniture to enhance the overall interior and exterior of their homes. Countries like India, Indonesia and Japan are experiencing surge in the number of new homeowners, resulting in rise in demand for new and creative outdoor furniture in the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1835/sample

Residential sector is a prominent outdoor furniture user Asia Pacific:

Among various sectors that use outdoor furniture for different purposes, the residential sector will adopt more outdoor furniture because several countries in Asia Pacific are undergoing rapid urbanization. Demand among homeowners for spaces like backyards, balconies, and others will increase the need for aesthetic-looking furniture. Since these countries are experiencing rapid development, the tourism aspect has been positively impacted as well, further augmenting the demand for outdoor furniture in Asia Pacific.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.