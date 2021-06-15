Global battery power tools market size to touch USD 40.4 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, worldwide battery power tools market size was valued USD 29.5 billion in 2020 and is set to register an appreciable CAGR of 4.6% throughout 2021-2027, subsequently reaching a valuation of USD 40.4 billion by the forecast period end.

Moreover, the research literature attempts to impart a better understanding of the overall market size by classifying it into various sub-markets including technology type and geographical landscape. These segments are studied at a granular level in terms of their industry share and growth potential. Proceeding further, the document evaluates the competitive scenario through detailed business profiles consisting of important data points like product portfolio, production capacities, and geographical presence among others.

Rising adoption of battery power tools in automotive, manufacturing, and construction industries is supporting the market development. Growing utilization of these tools by both professional and private users owing to increased availability of training resources is further enhancing business landscape. In fact, DIY-focused customers can receive training and user guidance from online platforms such YouTube and OEM websites, which also offer after-sales support.

Moreover, factors such as low-cost and high energy-efficiency of the products will continue to drive the demand in global battery power tools industry in the upcoming years. Also, the added benefit of lower maintenance cost with the introduction of brushless battery power tools that utilize magnets for their basic operation has augmented the product sales.

On the contrary, volatile raw material prices may hinder the market progression over the stipulated timeframe.

Geographical outlook:

North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key contributors to the overall battery power tools market growth. Among these regions, North America currently grabs majority of the industry share and will likely continue to position itself as lucrative growth avenue in the upcoming years. This can be ascribed to proliferating number of construction activities and subsequent surge in demand for power tools in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is touted to grow tremendously in the forthcoming years, with emerging economies like India and China at the forefront, largely attributable to rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Competitive landscape:

Businesses in global power tools market sphere are implementing tactics such as collaboration, acquisition, geographic expansion, and new product development to improve their position in this domain. For instance, Bosch, in April 2019, released the GBH18V-26D rotary hammer which offers an enhanced impact to weight ratio and increased performance in concrete drilling and chipping, weighing at 5.8 lbs (tool only) and outputting an impact energy of 1.9 ft-lbs. Launch of such innovative and convenient products will be a key factor for businesses looking to augment their revenue flow in the upcoming years.

Prominent players operating in this business sphere are Samsung SDI Co., Ryobi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Makita Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH among others.

Global Battery Power Tools Market Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)



Nickel-Cadmium

Lithium-Ion

Others

Global Battery Power Tools Market Geographical Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

China

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Battery Power Tools Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Apex Tool Group

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

Samsung SDI Co.

Ryobi Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Makita Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Battery power tools market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Battery power tools market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Battery power tools market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Femtocell market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Femtocell market Dynamics

3.1. Battery power tools market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing role of femtocells in the continuity of 4G and 5G

3.1.1.2. Demand for heterogeneous networks

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Lack of skilled professional across industries

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increase in need for wireless networks.

Chapter 4. Global Femtocell market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Battery power tools market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Femtocell market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Femtocell market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Battery power tools market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. 2G Femtocell

5.4.2. 3G Femtocell

5.4.3. 4G Femtocell

5.4.4. 5G Femtocell

Chapter 6. Global Battery power tools market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Femtocell market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Femtocell market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Battery power tools market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial

6.4.2. Residential

Chapter 7. Global Battery power tools market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Lead Acid Battery Market, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The lead acid battery market is slated to record significant gains over the timeframe 2021-2027 due to increasing consumer disposable income, rapid investments toward grid infrastructure, rising preference toward personal mobility, and soaring demand for reliable power supply. The adoption of lead acid batteries in electronics, photovoltaic systems, power stations will also contribute towards market growth. Lead acid batteries are known to be inexpensive, convenient and tend to work for numerous battery power applications. These types of batteries generally come under the classification of rechargeable as well as secondary batteries. Lead acid battery also have an established and mature technology base. Besides, these are mostly used in photovoltaic systems, substations and power stations owing to its low cost and higher cell voltage. In addition, these types of battery are ideal for their use in vehicles, further supplying power for everything right from the start, to electronics and a lot more.

The lead acid battery market is bifurcated in terms of application, construction, sales channel, and regional landscape. With respect to application, the market for lead acid battery is categorized into SLI, motive, and stationary. Among these, SLI segment will witness robust growth over the coming years owing to the high cranking performance of batteries. It is a lead acid and rechargeable type of battery which is largely used in automobiles.

Stationary Battery Storage Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2030

The stationary battery storage market share is gaining immense momentum owing to increasing demand for electricity, ongoing investments toward clean energy solutions, rising frequency of power outages, and rising adoption of lead acid batteries. A stationary energy storage system can effectively store energy as well as release it in the form of electricity as and when it is required. In majority of cases, a stationary energy storage system includes an assortment of batteries, inverter, an electronic control system, and a thermal management system within an inclusion. In order to qualify for enclosure in the battery storage category, a system should include all the above products needed to store as well as discharge energy.

Stationary battery storage systems serve an assortment of optimization purposes, effectively enhancing the quality, consistency, as well as affordability of electricity. As opposed to a fuel cell, which generates electricity without having the need to charge, these energy storage systems should be charged in order to provide electricity during emergency or other situations.

