The blowing agent market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%

Further, the increasing blowing agent usage in developing economies, mainly in the construction industry, is expected to boost the blowing agent consumption.The construction sector is a significant consumer of PIR/ PUR board, XPS board, and sandwich panels, which majorly use polyurethane foams.



Increasing infrastructure spending is expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the frequent shifts in blowing agent technologies owing to rising environmental concerns and frequent amendments to rules & regulations along with high shifting cost will act as a restrain for the market.



HC is the fastest-growing segment of the blowing agent.



HC was the fastest-growing blowing agent globally in 2020, in terms of value and volume.The huge consumption of hydrocarbon-based polyolefin and extruded polystyrene foams in applications such as packaging, refrigerator, and continuous panels are expected to drive the market for blowing agents during the forecast period.



Further, the improved thermal efficiency of hydrocarbon foams due to technological advancement will also support its growth in the future.



Polyurethane Foam (PU) is the largest application of blowing agents in by foam segment.



Polyurethane foam (PU) was the most extensive application of blowing agents in terms of value and volume in 2020.Polyurethane foam (PU) is majorly used in varied application industries owing to its low density, mechanical strength, and resilience properties.



The considerable demand for polyurethane foam (PU) from sectors such as furniture cushioning, packaging, automotive, footwear, and household appliances are expected to drive its market in the future. Polyurethane foams are available in three types, i.e., flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid forms.



APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for blowing agents.

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for blowing agents in 2020 in terms of value and volume.The largest market share in 2020 and the highest growth during the forecast period is attributed to the presence of developing markets such as China as well as emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia.



APAC is one of the prominent construction markets and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, with India expected to become a new global hub for construction in the emerging markets, growing almost twice as fast as China.Therefore, due to the steady growth of the construction industry, the region is expected to have a massive demand for different types of foams, which will further drive the blowing agent market in the area.



Also, the shifting preference towards low GWP and ODP more environment-friendly blowing agents with the planned phase-out HFCs will further drive the blowing agent demand in the region.

The key companies profiled in this report on the blowing agent market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Linde plc (UK), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Haltermann Carless (Germany), Foam Supplies, Inc. (US), and Harp International Ltd. (UK).



