Insights on the Biosimilars Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Amgen, Cipla and Pfizer Among Others

The global biosimilars market should reach $60.1 billion by 2025 from $15.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Biosimilar drugs have gained immense popularity because of their impact on the lives of many patients. These drugs belong to several drug classes including hormones, interferons, growth factors (colony stimulating factors, erythropoietin) and monoclonal antibodies, among others. The use of these drugs has aided in the affordable treatment of many life-threatening diseases ranging from cancer and diabetes to chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and others. The high cost of branded biologics has made biosimilars a lucrative alternative for affordable treatment. According to this report on biosimilars, the global market for biosimilars is expected to reach close to $20.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.5%. Other drivers for this market include rising aging populations, patent expirations of many blockbuster drugs, and better healthcare provisions.

This updated report provides an in-depth analysis of the market for biosimilars in a global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2025. This study surveys the market for biosimilars in all the geographic regions including North America, Europe, the developed rest of the world (RoW), and emerging markets. The emerging markets include countries like India, China, Taiwan, Africa and Latin America.

The report provides an analysis of the market for biosimilars in various segments, for instance, by type, by region and by application/disease category. The report will include a detailed overview about the subject wherein the classification of biosimilar drugs along with their approval mechanisms, clinical trials and applications under review are elaborated upon.

The report also provides relevant patent analysis in both the U.S. and the European Union and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the biosimilar drugs industry. The industry structure, focusing on the important biosimilar drug manufacturers/suppliers and their market shares and product offerings, is analyzed. This report also discusses the current market situation by elaborating upon the market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. Separate chapters discuss the regulatory aspects and clinical trials. The latest news pieces including new products, new indications, mergers and acquisitions in the market are also dealt with in sufficient detail.

Excluded from this report are biobetters, generics of small molecule drugs and the biogenerics pertaining to vaccines and blood products. The different requirements for approval and bioequivalence between generics and biosimilars put them in an entirely different regime.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Terminology of Biosimilars

Definitions of Biosimilars

Development of a Biosimilar

Clone Development and Selection

Manufacture of a Biosimilar

Preclinical Studies and Validation of a Biosimilar

Clinical Trials

Approval by Regulatory Agencies

Pharmacovigilance/Post-Approval Monitoring

Biosimilars Versus Biobetters

Popular Types of Biosimilars

Recombinant Hormones

Recombinant Growth Factors

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Fusion Proteins

Interferons

Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWHs)

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Biosimilar

Global Market for Biosimilars by Type

Market Shares

Recombinant Hormone Biosimilars

Recombinant Growth Factor Biosimilars

Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars

Fusion Protein Biosimilars

Interferons

LMWHs

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application

Global Market for Therapeutic Applications of Biosimilars

Market Revenue

Cancer and Related Disorders

Diabetes

Anemia

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Other Types of Diseases

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Global Trends

Factors Impacting the Global Market for Biosimilars

Market by Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Developed Countries in the RoW Region

Emerging Markets

Recombinant Hormone Biosimilars

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Somatotropin Biosimilars

Follitropin Alfa Biosimilars

Insulin Biosimilars

Teriparatide Biosimilars

Recombinant Growth Factor Biosimilars

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Erythropoietin Biosimilars

Darbepoetin Alfa Biosimilars

Filgrastim Biosimilars

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars

Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Adalimumab Biosimilars

Bevacizumab Biosimilars

Infliximab Biosimilars

Ranibizumab Biosimilars

Rituximab Biosimilars

Trastuzumab Biosimilars

Fusion Protein Biosimilars

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Interferon Biosimilars

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (Enoxaparin Sodium) Biosimilars

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Chapter 7 Industry Structure

Types of Market Players

Established Biologics Companies

Established Generics Companies

Bio-intellectual Companies

Opportunistic Companies

Prioritizers

Emerging Trends in the Biosimilar Industry

Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Manufacturing Facilities of Major Market Players

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers of Biosimilar Drugs

Recombinant Hormones

Recombinant Growth Factors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Fusion Proteins

Interferons

LMWHs

Chapter 8 Regulatory Aspects

Biosimilar Regulations in Europe

Impact of Brexit

Biosimilar Regulations in the U.S.

Principle of Exclusivity

Requirement of 351(k) Application

Approaches to Demonstrate Biosimilarity

Biosimilar Regulations in Emerging Markets

Biosimilar Guidelines in India

Biosimilar Regulations in China

Biosimilar Regulations in South Korea

Biosimilar Regulations in Japan

Biosimilar Regulations in Australia

Naming of Biosimilars

FDA Naming Convention

WHO Naming Convention

EMA Naming Convention

Interchangeability and Substitution

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Patent Regulations in Favor of Branded Biologics

Market Exclusivity

Patent Regulations in Favor of Biosimilars

Market Exclusivity

Product Versus Process Patents

Patent Activity in Biosimilars, 2018 Through February 2021

U.S. Patents

International Patents

Chapter 10 Clinical Trials

Biosimilars in Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials by Recruitment Status

Clinical Trials by Type of Study

Clinical Trials by Study Phase

Clinical Trials by Biosimilar Active Substance

Clinical Trials by Therapeutic Area

Biosimilar Candidates in Ongoing Clinical Trials

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Forces

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Opportunities

Issues

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3S Bio Inc.

Alvotech

Amgen Inc.

Biocad

Biocon Ltd.

Bioeq Gmbh

Biopartners Gmbh

Biosidus S.A.

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd.

Bioxpress Therapeutics S.A.

Blau Farmaceutica S/A

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.

Celltrion Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Cinnagen

Coherus Biosciences Inc.

DM Bio Ltd.

Dong-A Socio Holdings

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Formycon Ag

Gedeon Richter Plc

Genescience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

GC Pharma (Formerly Gress Cross Corp.)

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.

Innovent Biologics Co., Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

JHL Biotech Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem (Formerly Lg Life Sciences)

Lupin Ltd.

Mabxience S.A.

Mylan N.V. (Now Viatris Inc.)

Nanogen Biopharmaceutical Co.

Neuclone

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.

Pfenex Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmapark Llc

Prestige Biopharma Pte Ltd.

Probiomed S.A.

Reliance Life Sciences

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Sandoz International Gmbh

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

Stada Arzneimittel Ag

Tanvex Biopharma Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

USV Pvt. Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

