The overall agricultural fumigants market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%

The chloropicrin segment, by product type, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period."

On the basis of product type, the agricultural fumigants market is classified into methyl bromide, phosphine, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1,3-dichloropropene, and others. Out of these, chloropicrin is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% due to its multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as nematodes, weed, insects, bacteria, and soil-borne fungus diseases along with leaving the agricultural produce residue-free. It finds its application as a soil fumigant as it has the capability to affect all the targeted as well as non-targeted microorganisms.



The tarpaulin fumigation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on the pest control method used by agricultural fumigant professionals, tarpaulin fumigation methods is observed to hold the dominant share in the agricultural fumigants market.The use of tarpaulin is widespread due to their relatively low cost; simplicity of application; effectiveness; availability; and prevents leakage of gas.



Further, tailored covers are also used where the overlapping of sheets is inconvenient with the help of trained professionals. These factors contribute to the growth of tarpaulin fumigation segment.



The warehouse segment, by application, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, warehouse segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR for the forecast period of 2021-2026.Most of the farmers tend to store their produce in their houses or warehouses in order to sell them when they get a good price.



Therefore, bags or commodities stored in the warehouse requires fumigation of the entire stack of commodities to prevent damage by insects to the uninfested stacks. Agricultural fumigants ensure the complete eradication of pests causing damage to the stored agricultural commodities and can be further exported or sold retaining good quality.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific agricultural fumigants market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the strong potential for growth, given the increase in agriculture production and the increasing need for agricultural fumigants with rising warehouses in countries like China and India. In addition, service providers and fumigant suppliers are looking toward the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing pest awareness among consumers and are seeking to expand their influence in the markets through joint ventures and acquisitions.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the agricultural fumigants market on the basis of product type, agricultural fumigants method, crop type, application, form, function, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global agricultural fumigants, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



