UK Greeting Card Market Report 2020 with Comparisons of the £1.7 Billion Industry in 2019 to 2018

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greeting Card Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Greeting Card Market Report 2020" covers UK greeting card sales for 2019 compared to 2018.

The British appetite for buying and sending greeting cards continues unabated, with spending over £1.7 billion in 2019. The UK greeting card industry continues to lead the world in terms of creativity, freshness and innovation.

Cards remain the preferred choice when it comes to expressing a heartfelt personal message and making someone feel extra special, despite the growth in digital forms of communication such as texts, social media, or emails. Gen Y (18-24 year olds) are fully engaged with cards and buy more volume than any other generation. This is an incredibly positive trend for the future of our industry.

This report provides reliable figures for the greeting card industry for defined card categories based on its member's UK retail sales.

