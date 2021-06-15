Global Morcellator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Morcellator Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030 and to reach USD XX million by 2030. A morcellator is a surgical instrument used by surgeons to cut a larger chunk of tissue into smaller one during the laparoscopic surgery. Surgeons use them mainly during gynecological procedures such as a laparoscopic hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) and myomectomy (fibroid removal). Morcellator is also used during gallbladder surgery, spleen removal and liver surgery. The rising prevalence of uterine fibroids among women worldwide, increasing preference for minimally invasive gynecological procedures, and technological advances in surgical instruments are the factors driving the morcellator market growth over the forecast period.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), 66,570 women are expected to be diagnosed with uterine cancer, also known as endometrial cancer, in the United States in 2021. Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women in the United States. The number of people diagnosed with uterine cancer has increased by about 1% per year since 2000. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, it is expected to cause the death of 12,940 people in 2021. Uterine cancer is the sixth leading cause of death among women in the United States. Uterine cancer survivors numbered over 600,000 in the United States as of 2021. All these factors necessitate the uterine cancer treatment. Therefore, the growing prevalence of uterine cancer, the demand for myomectomy or hysterectomy procedures is increasing globally, contributing to the morcellators market over the forecast period.

Minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries are gaining popularity these days due to the lower risk associated with them. Smaller incisions reduce postoperative pain and enable speedy recovery, so these procedures are becoming more prominent. Surgeons are now performing single-port laparoscopic and robotic myomectomies/hysterectomies to remove larger fibroids. These can be removed using power morcellators by making small incisions and cutting them into pieces. Therefore, as compared to open abdominal surgery, minimally invasive procedures have a lower risk of blood loss and infection. Hence, the increasing number of hysterectomy surgeries is expected to drive the morcellator market growth over the forecast period.

Global Morcellator Market, by Product Type

Based on product type, the global morcellator market is bifurcated into manual morcellator and power morcellator. The power morcellator segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The faster recovery time associated with surgeries performed with power morcellators and an increase in the patient pool for hysterectomy procedures are factors that augment segment growth. A power morcellator is a device that cuts fibroids, tumors, and the uterus into tiny pieces, allowing surgeons to remove them through a laparoscopic incision.

Global Morcellator Market, by Usage Type

Based on the usage type, the global morcellator market is bifurcated into reusable and disposable. The disposable morcellator segment is gaining more attention nowadays and is expected to grow at a faster pace in the coming years.

Reusable morcellators can pose a risk of cross-contamination from one patient to another if they are not sterilized properly. Furthermore, there are no standardized tests or procedures in place to ensure the safety of these re-sterilized devices. Sterilization of these instruments is also time-consuming and expensive.

All of the disadvantages of reusable morcellators are eliminated by the use of single-use disposable morcellators. Single-use disposable morcellators are expensive as the entire morcellator must be disposed of after surgery.

Global Morcellator Market, by Application

Based on application, the global morcellator market is classified into laparoscopy, hysterectomy, and myomectomy. The hysterectomy segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. The most widely accepted and well-proven permanent treatment for uterine fibroids is the hysterectomy procedure, which leads to segment growth. This procedure can permanently remove uterine fibroids. The segment growth can be owing to the increase in the number of women undergoing hysteroscopy procedures and technological advancements in surgical instruments.

Global Morcellator Market, by End-use

Based on end-use, the global morcellator market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to hold a major market share over the forecast period. Hospitals are an important part of the world's healthcare systems. It is a patient's first point of connection, providing superior care, setting expectations, and providing better services to the nation's health system as a whole. The factors, such as the increasing number of advanced healthcare facilities and growing hospital infrastructure in developing countries with well-qualified and trained healthcare professionals, are expected to boost hospital segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Morcellator Market, by Region

Based on region, the global morcellator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This growth is expected to be bolstered by rising gynecological surgical procedures/hospital visits, the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, and growing government initiatives. Furthermore, the presence of key market players and the availability of technologically advanced products are boosting the morcellator market's growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Morcellator Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global morcellator industry, and it has been observed that the demand for morcellator is slowing down during the pandemic. However, starting in mid-2021, it is expected to grow at a sustainable rate. Many countries around the globe have imposed stringent lockdowns to prevent the pandemic from spreading, thereby hampering the business operations.

The demand for and supply of raw materials and product manufacturing and distribution have been completely disrupted due to the shutdown of the marketplace. Among various industries, transportation, aviation, oil and gas, and electronic industries have suffered huge financial losses. This has created reduced demand for several products and components, and morcellator are one of them. In this report, all these aspects have been examined closely.

Major Findings of the Global Morcellator Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global morcellator market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global morcellator market include Lumenis, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co., Olympus Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, LiNA Medical, Nouvag AG, Rudolf Medical GmbH, and LIMAS Medical Devices & Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global morcellator market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global morcellator market

Browse key industry insights spread across 141 pages with 96 market data tables and 85 figures and charts from the report, “Morcellator Market, by Product Type (Manual Morcellator and Power Morcellator), Usage Type (Reusable and Disposable), Application (Laparoscopy, Hysterectomy, and Myomectomy), End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) — Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

