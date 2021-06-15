New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL K-BEAUTY PRODUCTS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095343/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

K-beauty (Korean beauty) products entail skincare products that originated or were produced in Korea.They are predominantly based on the Korean beauty concept of maintaining the skin’s health, hydration, and radiance through natural ingredients instead of chemical-based products.



The focus of the products is to gently nurture the skin with a proper routine, in order to improve appearance.

Korean beauty is well-recognized for its innovative routines and products to get the brightest and healthiest skin.Research, technological advancements, and innovation have been the driving force attributed to the rapid expansion and development of the K-beauty products market.



Through extensive research and development, K-beauty giants have translated the rich traditions of natural Asian ingredients into innovative products.They utilize naturally derived ingredients, including snail mucin, donkey milk, bee venom, pig collagen, and placenta, for producing their skincare products.



Moreover, Korea’s skincare industry is considered to be at least seven years ahead of its international rivals, especially in terms of innovation.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global K-beauty products market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. Europe is set to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased demand for products constituting natural formulations and customers’ surging preference for beauty products with organic ingredients.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

K-beauty products are sold by numerous leading players.Moreover, owing to the market’s lucrative nature, new entrants attempt to enter through innovation and exploring e-commerce.



Hence, the increased demand for K-beauty products as well the growth of e-commerce is set to further intensify the industrial rivalry.

Some of the major companies operating in the market are BNH Cosmetics LLC, LG Household & Health Care Ltd, AmorePacific Corporation, Carver Korea Co Ltd (Unilever Group), etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABLE C&C CO LTD

2. ADWIN KOREA CORPORATION

3. AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION

4. ANNIE’S WAY INTERNATIONAL CO LTD

5. BNH COSMETICS LLC

6. CALA PRODUCTS

7. CARVER KOREA CO LTD (UNILEVER GROUP)

8. CERAGEM MALAYSIA SDN BHD

9. COSRX INC

10. LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095343/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________