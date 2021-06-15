Global Plastics for Passenger Cars Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring BASF, Covestro and Exxon Mobil Among Others

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the plastics market for passenger cars industry and it is poised to grow by $16.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report on the plastics market for passenger cars industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards and the increasing government support to promote EVs.



The plastics market for passenger cars industry analysis includes the material and application segments and geographic landscape.



The plastics market for passenger cars industry is segmented as below:



By Material

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl chloride

Others

By Application

Interiors

Exteriors

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing incorporation of electronics in passenger cars as one of the prime reasons driving the plastics market for passenger cars industry growth during the next few years.



The report on plastics market for passenger cars industry covers the following areas:

Plastics market for passenger cars industry sizing

Plastics market for passenger cars industry forecast

Plastics market for passenger cars industry industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastics market for passenger cars industry vendors that include BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, and LyondellBasell Industries NV. Also, the plastics market for passenger cars industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Interiors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exteriors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

LANXESS AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

