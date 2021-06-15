New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ADVANCED WOUND CARE MANAGEMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095333/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Advanced wound care entails products used to treat chronic and acute wounds, including burns, ulcers, and postoperative wounds.Advanced wound care products such as hydrocolloids, hydrogels, film and foam dressings, as well as alginates, ensure that the injury is hydrated in order to facilitate rapid healing.



Advanced wound care products offer solutions to patients suffering from chronic wounds by providing reasonably priced and readily accessible products.

As per the data issued by the World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision, by 2050, one in six people across the globe will be over the age of 65, indicating an increase from one in 11 in 2019.By 2050, one in four individuals residing in Europe and Northern America are expected to be aged 65 or above.



Moreover, the life expectancy in the majority of countries worldwide surged tremendously.The improvement in life expectancy is primarily accredited to the significant advancements in diagnostic technology and medical science, in addition to the augmenting awareness in terms of hygiene, health, and nutrition.



As a result, the demand for improved treatment facilities with an early diagnosis of chronic conditions plays a vital role in propelling the global advanced wound care management market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global advanced wound care management market growth assessment is analyzed across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecasted period.



The region’s market growth is credited to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the growing patient awareness regarding advanced wound care products, and the high disposable incomes.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

While the competition among existing players is intense, the price pressure among vendors has continued to increase.Despite the high number of market participants, the majority of the revenue share is controlled only by a few participants.



Some of the key firms operating in the global market are 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc), Medline Industries Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. 3M COMPANY

2. B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

3. COLOPLAST

4. CONVATEC GROUP PLC

5. ESSITY AB

6. HARTMANN GROUP

7. HOLLISTER INCORPORATED

8. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

9. JOHNSON & JOHNSON (ETHICON INC)

10. MEDTRONIC PLC

11. MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC

12. MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

13. ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC

14. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

