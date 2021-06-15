Worldwide Drayage Services Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drayage Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the drayage services market and it is poised to grow by $2.90 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report on drayage services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing manufacturing industry and Increasing cross-border trade.



The drayage services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising seaborne trade as one of the prime reasons driving the drayage services market growth during the next few years.

The report on drayage services market covers the following areas:

Drayage services market sizing

Drayage services market forecast

Drayage services market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drayage services market vendors that include Boa Logistics LLC, Evans Delivery Co. Inc., Hub Group Inc., ITS ConGlobal, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., PLS Logistics, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the drayage services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods and retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boa Logistics LLC

Evans Delivery Co. Inc.

Hub Group Inc.

ITS ConGlobal

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

PLS Logistics

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc.

Schneider National Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8lb90