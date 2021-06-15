Worldwide Drayage Services Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drayage Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the drayage services market and it is poised to grow by $2.90 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report on drayage services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing manufacturing industry and Increasing cross-border trade.
The drayage services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising seaborne trade as one of the prime reasons driving the drayage services market growth during the next few years.
The report on drayage services market covers the following areas:
- Drayage services market sizing
- Drayage services market forecast
- Drayage services market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drayage services market vendors that include Boa Logistics LLC, Evans Delivery Co. Inc., Hub Group Inc., ITS ConGlobal, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., PLS Logistics, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the drayage services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods and retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boa Logistics LLC
- Evans Delivery Co. Inc.
- Hub Group Inc.
- ITS ConGlobal
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
- PLS Logistics
- RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc.
- Schneider National Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
