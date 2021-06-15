The global e-bike market is estimated to project a CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL E-BIKE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05977642/?utm_source=GNW

Electric bikes are bicycles that have an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery.They are the electric motor-powered versions of motorized bicycles.



The rising carbon emission by fuel combustion across the globe has concerned the environmentalists and governments in the past few decades.This is one of the crucial factors driving the demand for e-bikes globally.



The enhanced designs and performance have equally contributed to the rising popularity of electric bikes, apart from environmental and economic concerns.E-bikes are a quicker and easier mode of transportation in the face of congested traffic during the daily commute, thus influencing consumers’ preferences.



However, the expenses involved in e-bikes are restricting the market growth. Compared to normal motorbikes, the high costs are attributed to their wiring, battery power, design, and motor engine. Though, the costs are mainly dependent on quality and grade.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical evaluation of the global e-bike market includes the assessment of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the global market by 2028.



The increasing adoption of e-bikes in densely populated cities of the region strengthens its foothold in the global market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry of the market is assessed to be moderate, with established players focusing on cost reduction of batteries and motors for achieving volume sales. Some of the established players in the market include, BMZ GmbH, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co KG, Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co Ltd, Derby Cycle, Accell Group, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



