Lands' End Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 with a fireside chat presentation at 8:35 AM Eastern Time.



The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. Operating out of America’s heartland, we believe our vision and values make a strong connection with our core customers. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

