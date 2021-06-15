Amryt Pharma Announces Filing of Preliminary Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Its Proposed Acquisition of Chiasma, Inc.

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, June 15, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in connection with its previously announced proposed acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHMA) in an all-stock combination (the “proposed transaction”).

The Registration Statement provides important information about Amryt, Chiasma and the proposed transaction, but has not yet been declared effective by the SEC and is subject to change. Completion of the proposed transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, is subject to the receipt of approvals from the shareholders and stockholders of Amryt and Chiasma, respectively, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, the receipt of regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions. The proposed transaction has been approved and recommended by the boards of directors of both Amryt and Chiasma and is endorsed and supported by voting agreements with lead security holders of both businesses – Athyrium Capital Management, LP, Highbridge Capital Management and MPM Capital.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the proposed transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares (“Amryt ADSs”), each representing the right to receive five Amryt ordinary shares. Based on the reference price of Amryt ADSs as of the time of final determination of the exchange ratio of $12.95 on Nasdaq on May 4, 2021, the last full trading day before the public announcement of the proposed transaction, the implied per share value of Chiasma common stock was approximately $5.13 per share or $339.2 million in total equity value, assuming the treasury stock method. The enterprise value as of May 4, 2021, the last full trading day before the public announcement of the proposed transaction, implied by the proposed transaction was approximately $268.9 million. The enterprise value implied by the proposed transaction is calculated incorporating Chiasma’s publicly stated debt and debt like items and less Chiasma’s cash, in each case as of the last publicly reported March 31, 2021 balance sheet date.

Because the exchange ratio is fixed, the market value of the merger consideration to Chiasma stockholders will fluctuate with the market price of the Amryt ADSs and will not be known at the time that Chiasma stockholders vote on the proposed transaction.

Using the treasury stock method for share options, warrants and restricted stock units, Amryt holders prior to the close of the proposed transaction will own approximately 60% of the combined company post-closing and Chiasma holders prior to the close of the proposed transaction will own approximately 40% of the combined company post-closing, assuming Amryt’s outstanding convertible debentures are not converted.

The proposed transaction leverages Amryt’s proven commercial execution ability, global infrastructure and successful integration capabilities to accelerate MYCAPSSA® launch in the US and international markets, maximize value from MYCAPSSA® and further develop life-cycle management opportunities. Amryt expects the proposed transaction to accelerate and diversify Amryt’s growing revenues and deliver estimated annual cost synergies of approximately $50 million. The proposed transaction will create a leading rare and orphan disease company with significant scale, an attractive mix of established cash-flow generating and long-term growth products and a diversified development pipeline.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept®/ Myalepta®) and lomitapide (Juxtapid®/ Lojuxta®).

Myalept®/Myalepta® (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept®) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta®) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link .

Juxtapid®/Lojuxta® (lomitapide) is approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder, Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH") in the US, Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Japan (under the trade name Juxtapid®) and in the EU, Israel and Brazil (under the trade name Lojuxta®). For additional information, please follow this link .

Amryt's lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10 (Filsuvez®) is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. Filsuvez® has been selected as the brand name for Oleogel-S10. The product does not currently have regulatory approval to treat EB. In June 2021, Amryt received confirmation from the FDA that its NDA for Oleogel-S10 had been accepted and granted priority review.

Amryt’s pre-clinical gene therapy platform, AP103, offers a potential treatment for patients with Dystrophic EB, and is also potentially relevant to other genetic disorders.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In June 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA® for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA®, the first and only oral SSA approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA®, TPE® and Chiasma® are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com .

For more information on Amryt, including products, please visit www.amrytpharma.com .

