Global Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market (2020 to 2025) - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery should grow from $6.1 billion in 2020 to $11.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% forthe period of 2020-2025.

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of MRCAS, along with the applications for medical robots and computer-assisted surgery for different kinds of treatment. The market is broken down by types of medical robotics, types of computer-assisted surgery, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major type of medical robotics, computer-assisted surgery, application and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional MRCAS markets; it explains the major market drivers of the global MRCAS industry, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global MRCAS market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global MRCAS industry.

The Report Includes

  • 42 tables
  • Up-to-date analysis of the global medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS) market
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Estimation of market size and revenue forecast for global MRCAS market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application (disease), and region for each market segment
  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for MRCAS, identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market
  • Identification of promising new surgical procedures and products still in the development and testing stages, and their probability of successful commercial launch within the next five years
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market as compared to the overall global economy
  • Insight into the growth development strategies of major MRCAS manufacturers and their key competitive landscape
  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Medtech Global Ltd., Siemens AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Panasonic Corp. and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Research Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

  • Medical Robotics
  • History of Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery
  • Surgical Imaging Technologies
  • Image Registration Techniques
  • Computer Image Processing
  • Medical Robotics
  • Intelligent Operating Rooms
  • Surgical Simulation
  • Advantages and Disadvantages
  • Advantages
  • Disadvantages
  • Types of Medical Robotics
  • Noninvasive Radio Surgery Robots
  • Rehabilitation Robots
  • Disinfection Robots
  • Laboratory Robots
  • Hospital and Pharmacy Automation
  • Assistive Robots
  • Telemedicine Robots
  • Applications of Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • Ear-Nose-Throat Surgery
  • Assistive and Rehabilitation Therapy/Prosthetic and Exoskeleton
  • Cardiac/Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • Gastrointestinal Surgery
  • Neurosurgery
  • Urologic Surgery
  • Other Applications
  • Technologies and Products of Computer-assisted Surgery
  • Medical Robotics
  • Surgical Navigation Systems
  • Surgical Planners and Simulators
  • Intelligent Operating Rooms
  • Industry Structure and Competition
  • Global Market Leaders by Segment
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

Chapter 4 Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

  • Global Market for Medical Robotics by Type
  • Global Market for Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Type
  • Surgical Navigation Systems by Component Technology
  • Intelligent Operating Rooms by Mode of Delivery
  • Surgical Simulators and Planners by Type
  • Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Application
  • Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Applications by Region
  • Global Market for Applications of Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Type

Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges

  • Growth in Laparoscopic Surgery
  • Bariatric Surgeries
  • Hysterectomy and Myomectomy Surgeries
  • Growth in Cardiac Surgery
  • Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare Industries

Chapter 6 Supplier Landscape and Company Profiles

  • Aesculap Inc.
  • Auris Health Inc.
  • Biobot Surgical Pte Ltd.
  • Boulder Innovation Group Inc.
  • Brainlab Ag
  • Cae Healthcare
  • Corindus Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hocoma Ag
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Imris, Deerfield Imaging
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.
  • Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg
  • Kinamed Inc.
  • Kinova Robotics
  • Kirby Lester
  • Maxon Motor Ag
  • Medrobotics Corp.
  • Medtech Global Ltd.
  • Medtronic
  • Mentice Ab
  • Omni Life Science Inc.
  • Ossur
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Schaerer Medical Usa Inc.
  • Siemens Ag
  • Simbionix Ltd.
  • Simquest
  • Simulated Inanimate Models, Llc
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Sonowand As
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Surgical Science Sweden Ab
  • Swisslog Holding Ag
  • Think Surgical Inc.
  • Titan Medical Inc.
  • Virtamed Ag
  • Voxel-Man
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

