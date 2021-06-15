Global Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market (2020 to 2025) - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery should grow from $6.1 billion in 2020 to $11.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% forthe period of 2020-2025.

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of MRCAS, along with the applications for medical robots and computer-assisted surgery for different kinds of treatment. The market is broken down by types of medical robotics, types of computer-assisted surgery, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major type of medical robotics, computer-assisted surgery, application and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional MRCAS markets; it explains the major market drivers of the global MRCAS industry, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global MRCAS market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global MRCAS industry.

The Report Includes

42 tables

Up-to-date analysis of the global medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS) market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of market size and revenue forecast for global MRCAS market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application (disease), and region for each market segment

Highlights of emerging technology trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for MRCAS, identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

Identification of promising new surgical procedures and products still in the development and testing stages, and their probability of successful commercial launch within the next five years

Impact of COVID-19 on the medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market as compared to the overall global economy

Insight into the growth development strategies of major MRCAS manufacturers and their key competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Medtech Global Ltd., Siemens AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Panasonic Corp. and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Medical Robotics

History of Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

Surgical Imaging Technologies

Image Registration Techniques

Computer Image Processing

Medical Robotics

Intelligent Operating Rooms

Surgical Simulation

Advantages and Disadvantages

Advantages

Disadvantages

Types of Medical Robotics

Noninvasive Radio Surgery Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Disinfection Robots

Laboratory Robots

Hospital and Pharmacy Automation

Assistive Robots

Telemedicine Robots

Applications of Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Ear-Nose-Throat Surgery

Assistive and Rehabilitation Therapy/Prosthetic and Exoskeleton

Cardiac/Cardiothoracic Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Urologic Surgery

Other Applications

Technologies and Products of Computer-assisted Surgery

Medical Robotics

Surgical Navigation Systems

Surgical Planners and Simulators

Intelligent Operating Rooms

Industry Structure and Competition

Global Market Leaders by Segment

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

Chapter 4 Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

Global Market for Medical Robotics by Type

Global Market for Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Type

Surgical Navigation Systems by Component Technology

Intelligent Operating Rooms by Mode of Delivery

Surgical Simulators and Planners by Type

Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Application

Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Applications by Region

Global Market for Applications of Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Type

Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges

Growth in Laparoscopic Surgery

Bariatric Surgeries

Hysterectomy and Myomectomy Surgeries

Growth in Cardiac Surgery

Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare Industries

Chapter 6 Supplier Landscape and Company Profiles

Aesculap Inc.

Auris Health Inc.

Biobot Surgical Pte Ltd.

Boulder Innovation Group Inc.

Brainlab Ag

Cae Healthcare

Corindus Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hocoma Ag

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Imris, Deerfield Imaging

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Kinamed Inc.

Kinova Robotics

Kirby Lester

Maxon Motor Ag

Medrobotics Corp.

Medtech Global Ltd.

Medtronic

Mentice Ab

Omni Life Science Inc.

Ossur

Panasonic Corp.

Schaerer Medical Usa Inc.

Siemens Ag

Simbionix Ltd.

Simquest

Simulated Inanimate Models, Llc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Sonowand As

Stryker Corp.

Surgical Science Sweden Ab

Swisslog Holding Ag

Think Surgical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Virtamed Ag

Voxel-Man

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

