Worldwide Market for Emerging Medical Device Technologies to 2025 - Key Drivers and Restraints

The global market for emerging medical device technologies should grow from $81.9 billion in 2020 to $146.2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% for the period of 2020-2025.

Traditional medical devices include devices (e.g., metallic stents, heart valves, open procedures, general instruments, non-drug coated implantables, large endoscopes, needle-based drug delivery, lab-based diagnostics, etc.) that have been in use over the last 30 years for the treatment and management of various diseases.

Emerging medical device technologies include devices and technologies (e.g., bioresorbable implants, coated implants and balloons, transcatheter heart valves (TAVR, TMVR), electrophysiology, S-ICDs, cardioMEMS, wireless monitoring, wearable devices, needle-free drug delivery, capsule endoscopes, POC tests, companion diagnostics, etc.

The format of the study is organized around the following topics -

Emerging medical device technologies used in general surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, gastroenterology, medical imaging/visualization, in vitro diagnostics, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, drug delivery/pain management, surgical/wound care and patient monitoring.

Target disease demographics and cost burden.

Regulatory structure.

Unmet needs, market size and segmentation.

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2024.

Competition and market shares.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with descriptions, regulatory status and clinical trials.

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of medical device technologies.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

The Report Includes

111 tables

An overview of the global markets for emerging medical device technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

Analyses of segments within the overall market including aesthetics/dermatology, cardiovascular, dental, diabetes care, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, gynecology/women's health, medical imaging/visualization, in-vitro diagnostics, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, drug delivery/pain management, surgical/wound care and patient management/monitoring

An in-depth look at growth driving factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related increase in disability-adjusted life years, technological advancements in medical devices, and the growing aging population

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of the leading players operating in emerging medical device technologies market including 3M, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technology Inc., Boston Scientific, BioMerieux S.A., Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Novartis and Siemens Healthcare

Companies that are looking to invest funds in the medical device sector ought to strongly consider high-growth segments such as electrophysiology, bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS), transcatheter heart valve therapy and drug-coated balloons (DCB) in the cardiovascular market; point-of-care diagnostics (POCs)q, companion diagnostics and advanced cancer molecular diagnostics in the in vitro diagnostics market; and smart pills (capsule endoscopes, etc.) in the GI endoscopy market. Most of these segments are expected to have double-digit growth rates in the next five years. The increasing burden of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, and the growing adoption of advanced medical technologies are the key growth drivers.

The rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases is a major contributor to the growth of the global market for emerging medical devices. A shift toward minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms are also providing traction for the market. Secondary factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures and high growth in patient care devices are also driving the market.

There is increased demand for advanced medical devices in cardiology and oncology. Heart valve replacement is the most common procedure in cardiology. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure. Positioning the new heart valve is a concern for surgeons. Due to the importance of positioning, surgeons prefer 3-D angiography imaging devices to view the anatomy during the placement of heart valves. As the number of heart surgeries increases worldwide, the use of advanced medical devices is expected to increase over the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes account for more than 80% of all premature non-communicable disease (NCD) deaths. NCDs claim 40 million victims each year and account for approximately 70% of global deaths. 3-D imaging devices are increasingly used in oncology and radiology.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Emerging Cardiovascular Device Technologies

Cardiovascular Devices

Target Diseases and Economic Burden

Emerging Device Technologies for Heart Failure

Heart Failure Devices

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Wireless Heart Failure Sensor (CardioMEMS, Abbott product)

Market Analysis

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Emerging Device Technologies for Electrophysiology (EP)

Electrophysiology (EP)

Market Analysis

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Emerging Device Technologies for Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Cardiology

Rapid Exchange PTCA Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)

Market Analysis

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Emerging Device Technologies for Endovascular Aneurysm/Aortic Repair (EVAR)

Aortic Aneurysm (Abdominal and Thoracic)

Endovascular Repair of Aortic Aneurysms

AAA and TAA Stent Grafts

Shift from Open Surgery to EVAR

Market Analysis

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Competition in EVAR Segment

Emerging Device Technologies for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Conventional ICDs

Subcutaneous ICDs

Market for Subcutaneous ICDs

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Emerging Device Technologies for Peripheral Vascular Devices

Peripheral Vascular Devices

Atherectomies

Synthetic Surgical Grafts

Drug-Coated Balloons

Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Emerging Technologies for Transcatheter Heart Valve Technologies

Aortic Valve Replacement

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Competitive Landscape for Emerging Cardiovascular Device Technologies

Other Cardiovascular Emerging Devices and Technologies

Mini Heart Pump

Sutureless Myocardial Pacing Lead

Transcatheter Pacemaker System

Parent Artery Reconstruction Device

Chapter 4 Emerging Device Technologies in the Orthopedic Market

Target Diseases and Indications

Epidemiology of Musculoskeletal Disorders

Mortality Rates of Musculoskeletal Diseases

Emerging Orthopedic Device Technologies

Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Emerging Device Technologies for Soft Tissue Fixation and Repair

Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Reimbursement

Competitive Landscape in Emerging Orthopedic Device Technologies

Chapter 5 Emerging Device Technologies in Neurology

Neurovascular Devices

Emerging Neurovascular Device Technologies

Recent News Announcements

Competitive Landscape in the Neurovascular Market

Neuromodulation Devices

Emerging Neuromodulation Device Technologies

Recent News Announcements

Competitive Landscape in Neuromodulation

Chapter 6 Emerging Device Technologies in Diabetes Care

Emerging Technologies in Diabetes Management

Continuous Glucose Monitors

Insulin Pumps

Epidemiology of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Other Emerging Device Technologies in Diabetes Care

Remote Diabetes Monitoring

Miniaturized Disposable Insulin Delivery Pumps

Glucose Sensing Bio-implants for Glucose Monitoring

Glucose Sensing Contact Lenses

Products Using Near-Infrared (NIR) Light to Measure Glucose

Intraperitoneal Islet Transplantation

Chapter 7 Emerging Technologies In Vitro Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Emerging Cancer Molecular and Companion Diagnostics

Cancer Molecular Diagnostics

Companion Diagnostics

Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Competitive Landscape in Advanced Cancer Molecular Diagnostics

Other Emerging Diagnostics and Technologies

Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics

POC and Cancer

Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent News Announcements

Competitive Landscape in POC Diagnostics

Future Outlook for POC

Chapter 8 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Technologies

Needle-Free Drug Delivery

Market Analysis

Recent News Announcements

Chapter 9 Emerging Device Technologies in GI Endoscopy

Smart Pills and Technologies

Capsule Endoscopy

Market Analysis

Advantages of 3-D Endoscopy Systems

Intragastric Balloon Systems

Obesity and Need for Intragastric Balloons

Market Analysis

Recent News Announcements

Chapter 10 Other Emerging Medical Device Technologies

IOL Implants

Market Analysis

Marketed and R&D Pipeline Products

Cataracts and IOL

Standard Monofocal vs. Premium IOLs

Advanced Wound Management

Advanced Wound Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Market Analysis

Implantable Drug Diffusion Pumps

Endoluminal Procedures

Multiparameter Vital Signs Monitors

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Biochips

Competitive Analysis of the Biochip Market

Ear Implants

Market Drivers

Mammography

FDA Approved Devices

Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery

Surgical Planners and Simulators

Surgical Navigation Systems

Surgical Robots

Digital Operating Rooms and Equipment

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Operating Room Communication Systems

Surgical Imaging Displays

Intraoperative Diagnostics Devices

Other Equipment

Surgical Lasers

Aesthetic Lasers

Ophthalmic Lasers

Nuclear Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography

Optical Imaging

Time Domain Optical Imaging

CT Laser Mammography

Optical Coherence Tomography

Scanning Laser Polarimetry

Scanning Laser Opthalmoscopy

Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Digital Cameras

Other FDA-Approved 3D and 4D Imaging Techniques

Chapter 11 COVID-19 Ushers in New Era of Medical Device Industry

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

FDA Awards Innovation Permission for System to Prevent People from Mechanical Ventilation

POC Test Platform Uses Smartphone App for Rapid Detection of COVID-19

Collaboration on COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Test

Roche to Acquire Diagnostics Test Company

Portable Ultrasound Scanner Enables Physicians to Quickly Triage COVID-19 Patients

QuantuMDx Invests £11 Million to Develop POC COVID-19 Test Device

Chapter 12 Regulatory Structure

United States

Europe

Japan

Other Asian Countries

China

Hong Kong

Korea

Taiwan

India

FDA Technical Considerations

FDA Recalls and Safety Alerts

Chapter 13 Pricing and Reimbursement

United States

ICD-9-CM

ICD-10

Europe

Japan

Other Asian Countries

Chapter 14 Conclusions: Outlook for Emerging Medical Device Technologies

Developments Influencing Market

New Innovative Solution by Platform Providers in the Market

Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Techniques

Demographic and Economic Trends: Income Growth in Developing Markets

Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technology Inc.

Allergan Plc

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc.

Amd Lasers Llc

Boston Scientific Corp.

Biolase Inc.

Biomerieux S.A.

Bioness Inc.

Biosense Webster Inc.

Bioronik Se & Co. Kg

Bracco

Cardinal Health

Colibri Heart Valve

Cook Medical

Cordis Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Endologix

GE Healthcare

HLT Medical, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina

Integra Lifesciences

Jenavalve Technology

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Livanova

Lombard Medical Technologies

Medtronic

Meril Life Sciences Private Ltd.

Microport Scientific

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Novartis International Ag

Optotek Medical

Quantel Medical Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Sklar Corp.

Shimadzu Corp.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corp.

Sysmex Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

Vigilant Biosciences

W. L. Gore Medical Products

Wright Medical Group Inc.

Zealand Pharma

Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 16 Appendix A: Industry And Professional Organizations

Chapter 17 Appendix B: Abbreviations

