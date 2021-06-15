English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 15 June 2021 at 14:00 EET



CHANGE IN HONKARAKENNE OYJ’S HOLDING OF TREASURY SHARES

Honkarakenne Oyj has assigned 10 000 Honkarakenne B-shares as a part of CEO’s performance-based incentive for year 2020.

The handover date for the shares was 8 June 2021. After the transfer, Honkarakenne group holds 339 385 of its own class B shares.

