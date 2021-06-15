HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Announces 2021 Fall Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutting-edge technologies, real-life case studies, innovative strategies and ideas for future workplace readiness fill the agenda for the upcoming Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition®. Taking place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the fall conference will start Tuesday, September 28, 2021, kicking off with the popular Women in HR Technology Summit and run through Friday, October 1, 2021. These four days will feature more than 55 riveting and relevant sessions, with keynotes from soccer icon and activist for equality and inclusion Abby Wambach; global industry analyst Josh Bersin; Marcus Buckingham, the foremost authority on employee productivity, leadership and management; author and futurist Ravin Jesuthasan; and industry thought leader and analyst Jason Averbook.



Select keynotes include:

How HR Leaders Can Change the Game – Wambach will expound on 8 Rules to Change the Game from her bestselling book, WOLFPACK, and share winning strategies to help attendees create inclusive workplaces that empower and unite.

– Wambach will expound on 8 Rules to Change the Game from her bestselling book, WOLFPACK, and share winning strategies to help attendees create inclusive workplaces that empower and unite. HR Technology Reinvented: The Big Shift Towards Work Tech – In this exclusive HR Tech reveal, Bersin, noting how dramatically the HR technology market has changed over the past year, will break down findings from his latest research and discuss how the shift to Work Tech will impact technology strategy and implementation priorities .

– In this exclusive HR Tech reveal, Bersin, noting how dramatically the HR technology market has changed over the past year, will break down findings from his latest research and discuss how the shift to Work Tech will impact technology strategy and implementation priorities The HR Net Promoter Score from ADP Research Institute – Buckingham, Head of Research, People & Performance for the ADP Research Institute, will debut for the first time a new worldwide research study measuring the quality of service delivered by the HR function and explain how the ensuing HR Net Promoter Score drives an organization’s talent brand.

– Buckingham, Head of Research, People & Performance for the ADP Research Institute, will debut for the first time a new worldwide research study measuring the quality of service delivered by the HR function and explain how the ensuing HR Net Promoter Score drives an organization’s talent brand. The Great HR Reset and Reinvention – Building on his research with the World Economic Forum, Jesuthasan will explore how progressive companies are questioning long-held beliefs about work, HR and HR technology and reinventing the essence of the HR profession.

– Building on his research with the World Economic Forum, Jesuthasan will explore how progressive companies are questioning long-held beliefs about work, HR and HR technology and reinventing the essence of the HR profession. After 18 Months of Disruption: Reinventing Organizational Purpose for the Future – Making the case that the period following upheaval and disruption must be one of rebirth, reinvention and realignment, Averbook will look at what organizations should start doing, stop doing and keep doing, as it relates to what he calls the Now of Work.



In addition, thought leaders and seasoned practitioners from Delta, PayPal, PwC, Whirlpool, Uber and more will deliver presentations alongside industry-leading companies and institutions. The conference’s multi-day agenda includes sessions exploring the latest technology innovations revolutionizing HR with a heavy focus on solutions addressing pressing challenges such as reducing hiring bias, bringing women back into the workforce post-pandemic, creating a more diverse and equitable workforce, maximizing employee well-being and building a culture to help attract and retain top talent. Additionally, ample time is built in for networking and visiting the expo floor where attendees will have the chance to connect with solution experts from hundreds of HR technology providers to have meaningful conversations and see firsthand the latest technologies in action.

“The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is the world’s leading HR technology event, bringing together members of the HR community from around the world for more than two decades. Returning to an in-person format this fall, we’ve put together an agenda that reflects the circumstances and experience of the last year while looking ahead at what’s to come,” commented conference chair, Steve Boese. “The speakers we have selected will help demonstrate the lessons learned and highlight the forward-looking strategies, solutions and vision critical to HR success.”

To see the full agenda, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/program.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.