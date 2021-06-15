StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2021

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX-V) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002734 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2021. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 220 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 180 of these locations plus over 4,400 portable storage units representing over 9.9 million rentable square feet on over 585 acres of land. StorageVault also provides professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.