Automotive Sunroof Market to cross $34 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the automotive sunroof market which estimates the market valuation for automotive sunroof will cross $34 Bn by 2027. Rising concerns over climate changes and global warming over recent years have shifted consumer focus toward e-vehicles as they reduce harmful exhaust emissions into the air. Additionally, low ownership costs, cost-effective maintenance, charging infrastructure deployment, and effective energy utilization will surge the growth of e-vehicles in the future. These factors will induce significant growth potential for automotive sunroof market owing to rich aesthetics and improved ventilation properties.

Automotive glass sunroof, particularly in SUVs, is continuously gaining attention across the globe owing to its superior aesthetic value, non-fading nature, and better weathering characteristics. The increasing demand for passenger comfort & safety features and rising requirements to improve the aesthetic appearance of glass surfaces in vehicles are among the other major factors driving product penetration in the industry.

Top mount/Spoiler segment will witness around 8.5% CAGR in automotive sunroof market through 2027 driven by its demand from sporty style and open-air driving vehicles. For instance, Webasto developed the Hollandia 300 that provides large openings in small trucks and cars. The increasing market for glass-based sunroofs and options for retrofitting will act as driving factors for the segment growth over the coming years.

Aftermarket is a preferred distribution channel for the maintenance and purchase of replacement automotive parts at a lower cost when compared to OEMs. It is the secondary market of automotive sunroofs including production, supply, and installation of the system in vehicles. These distributors provide like slightly low-quality products and are preferred by those looking for a shorter service life of the product as a cost-effective solution.

North America automotive sunroof market will witness around 9.5% CAGR owing to the increasing preference for the product in passenger cars. Another major technological upgrade driving the regional sunroof market includes system integration for enhanced connectivity and easy operations. In 2019, VW Jetta GLI introduced a sunroof that integrates with weather communication systems. For instance, the system warns the driver if the weather forecast provides data for rainy weather. Such advancements will eliminate possible bottlenecks of sunroof operations, limiting the market and allowing it to proliferate at a much faster pace.

Some major findings of the automotive sunroof market report include:

Increasing passenger vehicle sales globally will positively encourage automotive sunroof market growth.





Expanding range for premium and e-vehicles will drive product demand in the industry.





The rising inclination of customers toward vehicle comfort, convenience, and safety will positively impact product penetration in the industry.

Major automotive sunroof industry players comprise Inteva Products LLC, Webasto SE, Inalfa Roof Systems B.V., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Magna International, Inc., and CIE Automotive.





Key strategies implemented by key manufacturers to strengthen their competitive advantage in the market include product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers partnerships, and joint ventures.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automotive sunroof industry 3600 synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Material trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Operation trends

2.1.5 Distribution channel trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Automotive Sunroof Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Component Suppliers

3.2.2 Manufacturers

3.2.3 Profit margin analysis

3.2.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.2.5 COVID-19 impact on industry value chain

3.2.6 Vendor matrix

3.3 Technology Landscape

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 MEA

3.5 Pricing analysis (including COVID-19 impact)

3.5.1 By region

3.5.1.1 North America

3.5.1.2 Europe

3.5.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4 Latin America

3.5.1.5 MEA

3.5.2 Cost structure analysis

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Technological advancement eliminating bottlenecks

3.6.1.2 Rising demand for small and midsize SUV’s

3.6.1.3 Rising implementation in economical range of cars in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.4 Proliferation of passenger car production in Brazil along with increased car rental services

3.6.1.5 Rising presence of major players across MEA region

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Greater dimensions of sunroof increases curb weight

3.7 Innovation & sustainability

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Company market share

3.9.2 Key stakeholders

3.9.3 Strategy dashboard

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTLE analysis

