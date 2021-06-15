GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Media Now Hiring for Key Marketing Positions

Hiring in West Coast Locations of Irvine, California and Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, is now recruiting marketing and sponsorship sales positions for its Green Zebra Smart Media division. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more. Open positions will support accounts such as stadiums, airports, and small cities and assist with long-term client agreements for exclusive and non-exclusive Wi-Fi, Digital Signage, and IPTV advertising platform technology rights, in addition to traditional digital marketing and advertising services.

“As we begin to onboard new clients, we are expanding our hiring to include experienced marketing and skilled advertising teams at both our Irvine, CA and Las Vegas, NV locations in order to ensure we can cater to our enterprise clients,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “Green Zebra Smart Media is all about performance advertising to drive double-digit revenue growth for our advertising clients, fueling our mandate to hire individuals who are well versed in digital marketing and advertising solutions. This skilled team will be responsible for introducing advertising brands supporting in-venue user engagement and user experience IoT technologies while leveraging 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity capabilities. If you thrive on being a part of a dynamic, forward thinking business, then we’d love to hear from you!”

Green Zebra Smart Media open positions include:

· Vice President of Marketing Sales

· Marketing and Advertising Manager

· Creative Designers

· Copywriters

“Small business marketing and advertising opportunities are expected to grow this year as the country is able to resume normal activities. We see an excellent opportunity for creative teams to find their next career with us as we put talented people back to work,” said Wendy Ramirez, Vice President of Human Resources for GZ6G Technologies. “Relocation options, competitive salary and bonuses, healthcare benefits, opportunities to work remotely and paid vacations, are just a few of the advantages of working for Green Zebra Smart Media.”

Those interested in Green Zebra Smart Media’s creative, advertising and marketing positions may send their resume to: hr@greenzebra.net.

For more information about Green Zebra Smart Media visit GZSmartMedia.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com . Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.