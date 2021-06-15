Gatik Selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 - companies that are shaping industries from mobility to healthcare and many more.

Gatik was selected for establishing the first autonomous Middle Mile logistics network in North America which reduces labor costs, increases supply chain efficiency and enhances safety for all road users.

This year’s cohort includes representation from 26 economies on six continents, with over 30% of the cohort led by women for the first time in the community’s history.

The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatik, the market leader in automating on-road transportation networks for B2B middle-mile logistics, announced today that it has been named as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. This prestigious list consists of companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Companies selected in the past include Google, AirBnB, Twitter and Spotify.

“We’re excited to welcome Gatik to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Gatik and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“It’s a privilege to be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and Co-Founder, Gatik. “With the global supply chain in the spotlight, our autonomous solution is more relevant than ever. We have a dedicated fleet that gives back control and reliability to our customers, meaning resilient hub-and-spoke operations, reduced costs and a constant flow of goods. Operating on fixed, repeatable routes is the most effective way to deploy autonomous vehicles safely and at scale - the World Economic Forum’s recognition of our solution validates the strength of this approach.”

Gatik is the only company in North America to offer Class 3-6 autonomous trucks on the Middle Mile that enable safe, affordable, reliable delivery of goods in near-real time. With their selection as a Technology Pioneer, Gatik will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum leadership events throughout the year. Gatik will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Gatik’s inclusion is based on the company’s relevance to the World Economic Forum’s Platforms and the Technology Pioneer community’s selection criteria which includes innovation, impact and leadership.

About Gatik

Gatik was founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry and has established offices in Palo Alto and Toronto. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers such as Walmart and Loblaw, and has established the first autonomous Middle Mile logistics network in North America. Gatik enables its customers to optimize their hub-and-spoke supply chain operations, enhance inventory pooling across multiple locations, reduce labor costs and meet an unprecedented demand for contactless delivery.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

