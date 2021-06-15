Egypt Air Conditioner Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Air Conditioner Market 2021-2027 by Type, Application, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egypt Air Conditioner market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2017-2020 underpinned by rapid growth in population and rising urbanization in the country.

The Egyptian government has placed a strong emphasis on infrastructure and construction as a key engine of urban growth and financial stability on account of IMF (International Monetary Fund) backed economic reform program, henceforth driving the growth of air conditioner market in the country.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a decline in market revenues during the year 2020 as the air conditioner market in Egypt is both manufacturing and import-dependent and the movement restrictions imposed during the pandemic period disrupted the supply chain leading to falling market demand and hence the market revenues.

The Egypt Air Conditioner Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027

The primary reason for the growth in the Egypt air conditioner industry can be attributed to the upcoming projects including the Middle East region's largest private medical city and entertainment district. Moreover, the rising economic growth and per capita income of Egypt would play a crucial role in improving the living standards and in increasing the disposable income of the Egyptians, hence boosting the sales of home appliances including air conditioners in the country.

Based on types, room air conditioner acquired the majority of the revenue share in the air conditioner market of Egypt. This is on the account of higher penetration of room air conditioners in the residential segments that generally deploy split air conditioners. Based on applications, the residential sector garnered the majority of the market revenue share during the year 2020 and is expected to dominate the market over the coming years as well on account of the rapid expansion in residential infrastructure development across the country.

Study Coverage

The Egypt air conditioner market report thoroughly covers the market by types, applications and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report

Egypt Air Conditioner Market Overview

Egypt Air Conditioner Market Outlook

Egypt Air Conditioner Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Air Conditioner Market Revenues, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Ducted Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Ductless Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Centralized Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Components, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F

Egypt Air Conditioner Market Share, By Players

Value Chain and Ecosystem

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Egypt Air Conditioner Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types Room Window Split Ducted Ceiling Concealed Rooftop Packaged Ductless Suspended Floor Standing Cassette Centralized AHU/FCU Chiller VRF Other

By Applications Residential Healthcare Commercial Offices & Retail Transportation Hospitality Oil & Gas Other

By Regions Nile Valley and Delta Eastern Desert Western Desert Sinai Peninsula



Company Profiles

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries

FRESH Company

GREE Electric Appliances Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Zamil Air Conditioners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxzjw7