Egypt Air Conditioner Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Air Conditioner Market 2021-2027 by Type, Application, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Egypt Air Conditioner market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2017-2020 underpinned by rapid growth in population and rising urbanization in the country.
The Egyptian government has placed a strong emphasis on infrastructure and construction as a key engine of urban growth and financial stability on account of IMF (International Monetary Fund) backed economic reform program, henceforth driving the growth of air conditioner market in the country.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a decline in market revenues during the year 2020 as the air conditioner market in Egypt is both manufacturing and import-dependent and the movement restrictions imposed during the pandemic period disrupted the supply chain leading to falling market demand and hence the market revenues.
The Egypt Air Conditioner Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027
The primary reason for the growth in the Egypt air conditioner industry can be attributed to the upcoming projects including the Middle East region's largest private medical city and entertainment district. Moreover, the rising economic growth and per capita income of Egypt would play a crucial role in improving the living standards and in increasing the disposable income of the Egyptians, hence boosting the sales of home appliances including air conditioners in the country.
Based on types, room air conditioner acquired the majority of the revenue share in the air conditioner market of Egypt. This is on the account of higher penetration of room air conditioners in the residential segments that generally deploy split air conditioners. Based on applications, the residential sector garnered the majority of the market revenue share during the year 2020 and is expected to dominate the market over the coming years as well on account of the rapid expansion in residential infrastructure development across the country.
Study Coverage
The Egypt air conditioner market report thoroughly covers the market by types, applications and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Egypt Air Conditioner Market Overview
- Egypt Air Conditioner Market Outlook
- Egypt Air Conditioner Market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Air Conditioner Market Revenues, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Ducted Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Ductless Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Centralized Air Conditioner Market Revenues & Volume, By Components, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Egypt Air Conditioner Market Share, By Players
- Value Chain and Ecosystem
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Egypt Air Conditioner Market Trends
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
- By Types
- Room
- Window
- Split
- Ducted
- Ceiling Concealed
- Rooftop Packaged
- Ductless
- Suspended
- Floor Standing
- Cassette
- Centralized
- AHU/FCU
- Chiller
- VRF
- Other
- Room
- By Applications
- Residential
- Healthcare
- Commercial Offices & Retail
- Transportation
- Hospitality
- Oil & Gas
- Other
- By Regions
- Nile Valley and Delta
- Eastern Desert
- Western Desert
- Sinai Peninsula
Company Profiles
- Carrier Corporation
- Daikin Industries
- FRESH Company
- GREE Electric Appliances Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Zamil Air Conditioners
