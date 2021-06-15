CREO APPOINTS INDUSTRY LEADER JOEL CHERRY AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Former Amyris R&D head brings leading expertise in commercial biosynthesis

SAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 15, 2021- Creo, an ingredient technology company with a proprietary platform for producing natural cannabinoids without the cannabis plant, today announces that it has appointed Dr Joel Cherry as Chief Technology Officer.

Dr Cherry has over 25 years’ experience in the development and production of high value organic molecules using advanced biology. Before joining Creo, he was President of Research and Development at Amyris, a leading synthetic biology company focused on producing pure, sustainable specialty ingredients for customers. In his ten years there, he was responsible for all research and development activities, culminating in over 600 patent filings and more than 400 granted US patents, as well as the management of corporate research collaborations with leading industry players. Dr Cherry has also held various senior R&D positions at Novozymes and Novo Nordisk.

Roy Lipski, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Creo, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Joel to Creo. He brings world-class technical and development expertise, along with a track record of working closely with industry and consumer brands. Joel will further strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, natural and more sustainable cannabinoids at scale to our commercial partners.”

Joel Cherry, Chief Technology Officer, added: “The cannabinoid market is growing fast, offering tremendous potential benefits for human health and wellness, yet current plant-based production methods cannot adequately meet the needs of mass market applications. Creo’s platform fermentation technology for the production of cannabinoids promises to close this gap. I am delighted to be joining Creo at this exciting time in its development, and look forward to working with Roy and the team to produce our cannabinoid ingredients for customers worldwide.”





***ENDS***

About Creo

Creo is an ingredients technology company that produces high quality cannabinoids using the natural process of fermentation. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in California, Creo’s mission is to enable the creation of value-added cannabinoid products that help people everywhere, at scale and in a more environmentally sustainable way, using advanced biology instead of the cannabis plant. Creo’s technology partner and major shareholder is industry-leading biotechnology firm Genomatica. To learn more, visit creoingredients.com.

Media enquiries

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Matthew Cole, Jessica Hodgson, Lindsey Neville

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Creo@consilium-comms.com