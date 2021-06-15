New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INFERTILITY TESTING & TREATMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05304126/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Infertility is characterized as the inability to get pregnant, despite engaging in carefully timed and unprotected intercourse for 12 months.Although the cause of infertility is often difficult to determine, it may include insufficient levels of specific hormones in both women and men, in addition to problems with ovulation in women.



Infertility tests typically include several special procedures, semen analysis, physical exams, and blood tests.

Aging significantly affects fertility.A woman’s ability to conceive begins to reduce after the age of 35.



Furthermore, male fertility begins to decrease around the age of 40 to 45, with the reduction of sperm quality.Hence the demand for infertility testing and treatment solutions is continually rising.



Age-related infertility is often perceived as an issue that can be easily resolved by assisted conception. As a result, the demand for infertility drugs rises as the rates of late pregnancies surge.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global infertility testing & treatment market growth assessment includes an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period, primarily owing to the rise in fertility tourism and the surging adoption of fertility procedures.



Besides, relatively cheaper treatments in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and India further augment the regional market’s growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industry rivalry is expected to be high in the market on account of the availability of multiple infertility testing & treatment market players.Moreover, the increasing rate of infertility rate as well as healthcare expenditures attracts potential investors to invest in the global market, thereby reinforcing the competition.



Some of the key companies operating in the market are CooperSurgical, EMD Group (Merck KGaA), Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Cook Medical Inc, etc.



