United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market, By Medium (Soil, Surface Water & Ground Water), By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification, Thermal Treatment, Others), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market stood at USD21.48 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% until 2026.

Growth in the United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution and increasing number of pipeline leakage incidents negatively impacting the environment. Growing investment in the field of remediation services and stringent & transparent regulatory frameworks are expected to drive the demand for environment cleanup & remediation during the forecast period.



Environment clean up & remediation is widely used in the oil & gas, mining and forestry applications. It is perceived as a long-term strategic solution for environmental pollution control. Environment clean up and remediation includes removal of contaminants, heavy metals and other toxic contaminants from the environment. Over the years, environment clean up and remediation has created a niche market for itself and has evolved technically, contributing to increased adoption in various end-use industries.



The United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market is segmented based on medium, type, application, region and company. Based on medium, the market can be segmented into soil, surface water and ground water. The ground water segment occupied the largest market share of 58.75% in the year 2020 among all other segments.

Due to porous nature of the soil, the ground water gets contaminated though various types of human activities such as residential, municipal, commercial, industrial activities. The segment is likely to maintain its market dominance in the forecast period as well, on account of increasing spills from industrial waste and increased waste disposal.



Based on type, the market can be segmented into bioremediation, pump & treat, in situ vitrification, thermal treatment, chemical treatment, excavation, soil washing & others. In-situ vitrification dominated the market in the year 2020 with a market share of 30.43%. In situ vitrification is the process of converting buried wastes and contaminated soil to an extremely durable glass and crystalline waste form by melting the materials. In-situ vitrification is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for removal of volatile organic compounds and toxins from soil.



Based on the application, the market can be segmented into waste disposal sites, oil & gas, mining, chemical & petrochemical, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, others. The waste disposal sites segment held the largest market share in 2020 followed by chemical & petrochemical segment. The dominance of waste disposal sites among other segment is due to increased demand for clean up and remediation companies for the handling and management of waste.



On the basis of region, west region held the largest share in the United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period owing to the recovery of oil prices, increasing exploration & production activities and heavy investments in the refinery industry.

Key Target Audience:

Environment Clean Up and Remediation service providers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Environment Clean Up and Remediation

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope:



United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Medium:

Soil

Surface Water

Ground Water

United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Type:

Bioremediation

Pump & Treat

In Situ Vitrification

Thermal Treatment

Chemical Treatment

Excavation

Soil Washing

Others

United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Application:

Waste Disposal Sites

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Construction

Others

United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Region:

West

South-East

North-East

Mid-West

South-West

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies present in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

Bechtel Corporation

Clean Harbors Inc.

Golder Associates Inc.

BRISEA Group, Inc.

Veolia North America

Terra System, Inc.

ENTACT LLC

SUEZ North America Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services, LLC

US Ecology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unjx6r



