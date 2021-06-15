Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of GN Store Nord on March 17, 2021, the Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 6, 2021 (see company announcement no. 14). The share buyback program is implemented in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (the Safe Harbor Rules).

The share buyback program was initiated in order to reduce the share capital and to cover obligations under the company’s long-term incentive program. The share buyback program runs from May 6, 2021 and will be concluded no later than March 8, 2022. The total share buyback in the period will represent an amount of up to DKK 2,400 million.

On a weekly basis, GN Store Nord will announce the number and value of shares repurchased under the program in a company announcement through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period from June 8, 2021 through June 14, 2021:

No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK June 8, 2021 15,000 518.94 7,784,136 June 9, 2021 15,000 526.23 7,893,486 June 10, 2021 20,000 520.07 10,401,336 June 11, 2021 20,000 516.67 10,333,326 June 14, 2021 15,000 515.82 7,737,296 Accumulated under the program 421,160 509.14 214,430,792

Following the above transactions, GN Store Nord holds as treasury shares a total of 8,882,988 shares of nominally DKK 4, corresponding to a total nominal value of DKK 35,531,952 and 6.4% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. Details of each transaction are included as an appendix.

