Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Hellkats Powerboats and Center Console Only with the goal of Shattering the Electric Boat Top Speed World Record

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”) a leading manufacturer in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce today that the Company will partner with Hellkats Powerboats to showcase the capabilities of its proprietary technology by rigging a Hellkats 32’ Super-Sport Widebody Catamaran with a twin application of its groundbreaking E-Motion™ powertrain system. This limited edition “Fulgura I” is scheduled to be on the water in November 2021. Center Console Only (“CCO”), a well-known voice in the boating industry, intends to document the process, ranging from manufacturing the boat, installing the technology, and filming the event.



“We thoroughly appreciate and respect innovators working to push the boating industry forward. Vision Marine has truly created something special, and we are honored to have the opportunity to showcase its revolutionary E-Motion™ powertrain system. The combination of Vision Marine and Hellkats Powerboats is guaranteed to turn heads,” said Alan Blanco, CEO of CCO.

“My team and I are extremely excited to partner with Hellkats. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase the capability, reliability and power of our E-Motion powertrain”, stated Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine. With top speed expected to surpass 100 mph (160 km/h), Vision Marine intends to position itself as the uncontested leader in the electric boating industry, and moreover, a truly disruptive force to penetrate the traditional ICE boating industry.

After the event, where the “Fulgura I” is expected to shatter the world record for its category, the boat will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to select charities tied to furthering the awareness and cleanup of waterways globally. Mr. Mongeon expressed his strong commitment and continuing mandate to keep waterways clean and safe from pollutants “Vision Marine has always been dedicated to lessening reliance on fossil fuels. This is yet another way for us to help keep our waterways pollution free for future generations”, states Mr. Mongeon.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Our flagship outboard powertrain (“E-Motion™”) is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. Our E-Motion™ and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell our handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational power boats to customers. The design and technology applied to our boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional ICE motorboat.

About Hellkats Powerboats

We are a leading boat manufacturer, specializing in powerboats and using the latest advancements with the infusion of fiberglass and core construction in our hulls and decks. We use state-of-the-art materials in all our powerboats. Our company motto is not only to have a good looking and fast catamaran, but one that is safe and is built with the best labor and material in the market.

We are a leading performance catamaran boat builder in south Florida. Our most popular performance is a 30’ Sport Catamaran that as of January 2020, holds the unofficial record for being the fastest 30;/44’ small tunnel catamaran that has run up to speeds of 124 mph.

About CCO

At Center Consoles Only, we work relentlessly to create unique content while telling a story that consistently prompts high-quality engagement from our growing community of boating enthusiasts. We offer marine manufacturers highly customizable solutions ranging from production shoots, reviews to live-streams. Our mission is to inform, educate and entertain those in the boating community, one experience, one sea trial and one conversation at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are Vision’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Vision’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vision’s periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. https://visionmarinetechnologies.com.

