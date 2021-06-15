Oncorus to Host Investor Day Featuring its IV-Administered Synthetic Viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform and Lead Synthetic vRNA Product Candidates

Virtual event will take place on June 21, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Oncorus’ novel approach leverages selectively self-amplifying vRNA encoding for oncolytic viruses encapsulated within lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)

Oncorus’ leadership will discuss its Synthetic vRNA Platform and lead Synthetic vRNA candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, as well as its state-of-the-art process development and GMP manufacturing facility

Guest speaker: Leena Ghandi, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that it will host an upcoming investor day featuring its intravenous (IV)-administered Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform, and its recently nominated lead Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy product candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788. The virtual event will take place on June 21, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET.

Oncorus Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapies Day Agenda

Leena Ghandi, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will be a featured speaker at the event. Dr. Ghandi will review current clinical practice and the potential for IV-administered viral immunotherapies to address significant unmet needs.

Oncorus leadership will discuss the company’s pioneering IV-administered approach, which involves encapsulating the genomes of RNA viruses known to kill cancer cells (i.e., oncolytic viruses, or OVs) within a lipid nanoparticle (or LNP), creating a Synthetic vRNA immunotherapy. Oncorus’ novel Synthetic vRNA approach holds the potential for repeat IV administration and avoids the challenge of neutralizing antibodies seen in previous approaches with IV-administered, naturally-occurring OVs.

Oncorus will review preclinical data supporting the ONCR-021 and ONCR-788 candidate nominations and discuss current clinical development plans for each program. ONCR-021 encodes an optimized strain of Coxsackievirus A21 (CVA21), and ONCR-788 encodes a modified version of the Seneca Valley Virus (SVV).

Finally, the company will also provide an overview of its 88,000 square foot state-of-the-art process development and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing facility in Andover, Mass., which it anticipates will be operational for GMP manufacturing in the first half of 2023.

A live webcast of the event will be available to registered attendees under the Investors and Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Oncorus’ site for 60 days following the event.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Josh Rauch at jrauch@soleburytrout.com.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) and Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platforms.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead oHSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy Platform involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA- and oncolytic virus-based modalities to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer. Our lead IV-administered Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy clinical candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, are both currently in IND-enabling studies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

