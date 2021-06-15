$12.8+ Billion Cocoa Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocoa Market by Product Type, Process, Nature, Quality and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cocoa market size was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Cocoa is obtained from a tropical plant called Theobroma cacao or cacao tree. The major cocoa producing nations include Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Ecuador, and Cameroon. The cocoa bean is dried and fermented to produce cocoa liquor or chocolate liquor. It is the key raw material for producing chocolates. The growing consumption of chocolates is boosting the demand for cocoa in the global market. Chocolate is perceived to be a premium luxury since ancient times, due to its sweet taste and aroma. It also offers various health benefits such as reduction of cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems. Chocolate is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals. It also helps in maintaining body weight. These factors are boosting the demand for chocolate globally and ultimately fueling the growth of the global cocoa market during the forecast period.



Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are produced from cocoa liquor. The cocoa powder and cocoa butter are now increasingly used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, bakery, food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics as flavoring and coloring agent. It is also used to make toiletries due to its flavor and aroma. Therefore, the growing application of cocoa in different industries is expected to boost the global cocoa market in the forthcoming years.



Moreover, the growing demand for cocoa in emerging nations is propelling the global cocoa market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region because of the growing usage of cocoa in confectioneries, bakery, and food & beverages industries. Furthermore, rising disposable income and consumer awareness regarding health benefits of chocolate consumption is boosting the cocoa market in Asia-Pacific region.



According to the cocoa market analysis, the cocoa market is segmented into product type, process, nature, quality, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the global cocoa market is categorized into cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder. By process, it is segregated into Dutch process and natural process. On the basis of nature, it is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on the quality, it is segmented into bulk, specialty, and fine flavor. Based on application, it is segmented into confectionery, food & beverages, bakery, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).



According to the cocoa market forecast, on the basis of product type, the cocoa liquor segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,837.1 million in 2019, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period. The cocoa liquor, also known as chocolate liquor, is the essential item required to produce raw chocolate. Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are also produced from cocoa liquor. Therefore, the growing demand for chocolates, and the growing use of cocoa liquor in confectionery, food & beverages, bakery, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sector are expected to boost the demand for the cocoa liquor.



The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the cocoa market opportunity, and increase in profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.



Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing cocoa market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the cocoa industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Top Player Positioning

3.3. Key findings

3.3.1. Top investment pockets

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing demand for chocolates across the globe is boosting the cocoa market

3.5.1.2. Europe and Asia-Pacific are driving the cocoa market

3.5.1.3. VSS-compliant production is boosting the demand for the sustainable cocoa

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes of cocoa may hinder the market growth

3.5.2.2. Dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans may hinder the market growth

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing demand for specialty cocoa is offering new opportunities in Europe

3.5.3.2. Storytelling is the trending marketing strategy in the cocoa market

3.6. COVID-19 impact and analysis on cocoa market

3.7. Key Regulations: Impact on market



CHAPTER 4: COCOA MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cocoa butter

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Cocoa liquor

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Cocoa powder

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: COCOA MARKET, BY PROCESS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Dutch process

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Natural process

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: COCOA MARKET, BY NATURE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Organic

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Conventional

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: COCOA MARKET, BY QUALITY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Bulk

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. Specialty

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4. Fine Flavor

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 8: COCOA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. Confectionery

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast

8.3. Food & Beverages

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.4. Bakery

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.5. Others

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 9: COCOA MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

10.1. Top winning strategies

10.2. Product mapping

10.3. Competitive dashboard

10.4. Competitive heatmap

10.5. Key developments

10.5.1. Acquisition

10.5.2. Business Expansion

10.5.3. Partnership

10.5.4. Product launch



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Key Executives

11.1.3. Company snapshot

11.1.4. Operating business segments

11.1.5. Product portfolio

11.1.6. R&D Expenditure

11.1.7. Business performance

11.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.2. Blommer Chocolate company

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key Executives

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Product portfolio

11.3. CARGILL, INC.

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key Executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Operating business segments

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. Business performance

11.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. Ciranda, Inc.

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key Executives

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.4. Operating business segments

11.4.5. Product portfolio

11.5. GUAN CHONG COCOA MANUFACTURER SDN. BHD.

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key Executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Operating business segments

11.5.5. Product portfolio

11.5.6. Business performance

11.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key Executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Operating business segments

11.6.5. Product portfolio

11.6.6. Business performance

11.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. THE HERSHEY COMPANY

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key Executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Operating business segments

11.7.5. Product portfolio

11.7.6. R&D Expenditure

11.7.7. Business performance

11.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. TOUTON S. A.

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key Executives

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Operating business segments

11.8.5. Product portfolio

11.9. United Cocoa Processor, Inc.

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key Executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Product portfolio

11.10. VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key Executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lkbr8