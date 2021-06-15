Explore Proven Strategies to Reduce Invoice Processing Costs With IntelliChief for Oracle EBS

Tampa, FL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now, more than ever, it is important for Executives to maximize productivity in the back office.

Accounts Payable automation is a critical business function that can make a significant impact on your company’s financial performance, making it the perfect stepping stone for your company’s Digital Transformation.

Join us for Proven Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in AP Automation for Oracle JD Edwards to learn how to identify and measure KPIs that can help you keep your back-office running at peak performance.

Register: https://www2.intellichief.com/JDEE06222021

In this webinar, our experts will help you measure AP automation success when utilizing a solution that integrates with your existing Oracle JD Edwards ERP in real-time. Experience the cost-saving potential of AP automation as we examine the before-and-after difference in vital KPIs, including:

Overall cost per invoice processed

Number of invoices processed straight-through (touchless) per day versus manually processed invoices

The average percent of invoice exceptions

Average time per invoice processed

Reduction in received not vouchered invoices

Doing more with less has become a central goal for business operations. By implementing AP automation tools, your overall operating costs can yield significant savings. Join us for Proven Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in AP Automation for Oracle JD Edwards on June 22 @ 2 P.M. (EST) and you will walk away with a clear understanding of how automation can lead to marked improvements in efficiency and savings in your AP department.

Register: https://www2.intellichief.com/JDEE06222021

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

Connect with IntelliChief:

IntelliChief Resource Library | Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter

For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/.

Attachment