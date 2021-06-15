APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. & Rooster Essentials Donate Men’s Grooming Kits to N.Y. and L.A. Homeless Shelters

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is honored to announce that in coordination with its wholly-owned subsidiary Rooster Essentials, a donation program is underway to provide men’s grooming kits to those in need at homeless shelters in Los Angeles and New York City.



The grooming kit donations are being provided to the NY Homeless Coalition and the LA Shower of Hope organizations and consist of a reusable Rooster Essentials nylon bag containing: shampoo, soap, deodorant, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shaving cream and a razor.

“We are incredibly happy to have the opportunity and ability to contribute, it’s part of living in a compassionate society and being human,” stated Matt Reid, APPlife Digital CEO. “The benefit for us is the thought that maybe one or more of these individuals that are down on his luck will get an opportunity to start fresh with a job and place to live. If it begins with the confidence of feeling clean and renewed, we are humbled to be able to provide the resources. Our fulfillment partner, Ship with Premier, was very helpful in organizing and preparing the grooming kits for delivery,” added Reid.

The NY Coalition for the Homeless is the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women and children and believe that affordable housing, sufficient food, and the chance to work for a living wage are fundamental rights in a civilized society. Since their inception in 1981, the Coalition has worked through litigation, public education, and direct services to ensure that these goals are realized. To learn more about the NY Coalition for the Homeless and how you can help, volunteer, or donate, visit https://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/

The Shower of Hope is largest mobile showers and community engagement operation in Los Angeles, CA and provides over 2,000 free showers a month to the homeless and those in need. From giving people the chance to be clean and healthy, an integral part of their mission is to provide a sense of dignity back to unhoused Angelenos. In addition to offering showers, they also work with community partners to ensure that every guest that comes to their sites have access to meals, clothing, hygiene items, and more importantly, case management. To learn more about the Shower of Hope and how you can help, volunteer, or donate, visit http://theshowerofhope.org/

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco, CA and Shanghai, China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The “Go To” eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms began beta testing in May 2021 and will be commercially available over the summer.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits. Currently in beta and expected to launch full commercial operations in July 2021.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.