ZAGENO Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification Standards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, today announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification standards. ZAGENO is the first life science marketplace with these standards native and built-in to its platform, infrastructure, and processes.



Following an audit, based on a rigorous set of services criteria, by Grassi & Co. CPAs , it was confirmed that ZAGENO is a trustworthy and transparent business that takes security and availability seriously. Developed by the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA ), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Achievement of the SOC 2 Type 1 certification confirms a commitment by ZAGENO, to its partners and customers, about data security, and data confidentiality. Underpinning the procedures in place to meet all related criteria, are benefits to our community to focus on their respective businesses.

“For life science sellers and buyers considering a SaaS provider, proceeding with one that has achieved SOC 2 compliance, is a minimal requirement,” said Bivha Singh, chief product officer at ZAGENO. “ZAGENO views itself as a caretaker of our customer and supplier data, which is why trust is at the core of this security certification.”

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind eCommerce platform. With approximately 25 million product SKUs from 5,000 unique brands, ZAGENO makes online shopping convenient, efficient, and reliable for any research material. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information:

Greg Vitarelli

greg@zageno.com

+1 617 455 9627