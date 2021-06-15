Splash Beverage Group Expands Geographic Footprint of its SALT Flavored Tequila Brand in Florida with Anheuser Busch Distributor Bernie Little

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group , Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its SALT tequila is now being distributed by Florida-based Bernie Little Distributors with a focus on the counties of Highland, Hardee, Polk, and Okeechobee, representing a population of nearly one million. Bernie Little, an Anheuser Busch distributor of brands including Splash’s recently acquired Copa di Vino, has added SALT to its growing portfolio of spirits.

SALT Tequila, a naturally flavored 100% blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste, is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. Believed to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila on the market, SALT is currently offered in berry, citrus, and salted chocolate flavored varieties. SALT is an innovation in one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverage categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% and the growth of flavored spirits reaching 10-times that of unflavored.

Splash has increased the distribution of SALT through its growing list of Anheuser Busch distributors, which now numbers five in the state of Florida alone. Splash believes its SALT brand is receiving great focus from Anheuser Busch distributors which are now building their spirits portfolio, and SALT is among very few to be invited into the fold.

More than 20 Bernie Little sales representatives with strong on-premise relationships with bars and restaurants are now selling SALT. Splash’s SALT joins iconic brands sold and distributed by Bernie Little including Budweiser and Bud Light, Corona, Sam Adams, Cutwater, and Truly. Bernie Little is approaching its 50th year, having started with just one small Budweiser franchise awarded after being a highly successful hydroplane boat racer for Budweiser. In 2012, Bernie Little was selected by Anheuser Busch as the top wholesale distributor in the nation and is currently adding 100,000 square feet of distribution facility space to meet growing demand in its territory.

“We’re excited to see SALT tequila sold into central Florida, a high-growth region, by Bernie Little, a top Anheuser Busch distributor with which we’ve developed a strong relationship based on our acquired Copa di Vino brand. When we purchased Copa di Vino, a key asset was its network of distributors with reach into over 13,000 retail locations. As a result, we are very well positioned to offer Splash’s innovative and high visibility brands through this established network of high-performing distributors,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

