Introducing Fictiv Enterprise: An Industry-First Solution Fulfilling Quality and Security Requirements for the Most Demanding Teams Launching New Products

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fictiv , the leader in high-quality manufacturing on-demand through its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem, today unveiled Fictiv Enterprise , an industry-first digital manufacturing solution to meet the robust quality and security requirements of the most demanding enterprise organizations. The pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation in manufacturing. Now more than ever, companies are looking for solutions to increase speed, quality, and productivity in new product introduction (NPI).



“For manufacturing companies to be competitive in the future, they absolutely must embrace a new digital paradigm,” said Fictiv CEO Dave Evans. “To make our Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem more accessible for large enterprises, we built the most advanced digital and physical security infrastructure in the industry and added customizable services for DfM and supply chain management, so Fictiv becomes a seamless extension of our customers’ supply chains.”

Rise of On-Demand Manufacturing

The pandemic has accelerated an industry shift to on-demand manufacturing and digital transformation. The recent 2021 State of Manufacturing Report revealed that 95% of companies consider digital transformation essential to their future success and that 84% have already turned to on-demand manufacturing in some capacity.

However, the rigorous quality and security requirements of enterprise companies have inhibited their full adoption of this shift for production purposes, leaving them reliant on large supply chain teams and owned manufacturing facilities that can limit innovation speed. In fact, 48% of respondents from the State of Manufacturing Report revealed that rigid internal processes hamper their team’s ability to innovate. Now, Fictiv Enterprise unlocks the full potential of on-demand manufacturing and digital transformation for these large companies.

Industry’s Premier Digital Manufacturing Solution

Fictiv Enterprise is the first to support the entire NPI cycle for large customers, offering a highly customized experience throughout. Unlike other on-demand solutions that focus on prototyping services or simply provide access to a vast marketplace of suppliers, Fictiv Enterprise extends a robust continuum of software tools and services that powers all three NPI phases of R&D, product validation, and launch with embedded security, transparency, and quality standards.

Key Fictiv Enterprise features include:

Secure+ : Expanded security services to provide enterprise-grade intellectual property protection, including SSAE18 SOC2 audited processes and systems; exclusive access to a Secure+ network of suppliers; availability of secure manufacturing and inspection facilities.

: Expanded security services to provide enterprise-grade intellectual property protection, including SSAE18 SOC2 audited processes and systems; exclusive access to a Secure+ network of suppliers; availability of secure manufacturing and inspection facilities. Digital Tools : Unlimited access to Fictiv’s new 2D Drawing Generation and Annotation features as well as AI-generated design feedback and transparent order tracking.

: Unlimited access to Fictiv’s new 2D Drawing Generation and Annotation features as well as AI-generated design feedback and transparent order tracking. Enhanced Quality: Enhanced Quality Management System to support enterprise-specific quality requirements integrated into Fictiv’s digital ecosystem, including intake of customer-specific quality requirements; standard operating procedures (SOP); quality documentation with full traceability and transparency.

Enhanced Quality Management System to support enterprise-specific quality requirements integrated into Fictiv’s digital ecosystem, including intake of customer-specific quality requirements; standard operating procedures (SOP); quality documentation with full traceability and transparency. Preferred Pricing: Manufacturing services provided at volume-based pricing discounts exclusive to Fictiv Enterprise customers.

Manufacturing services provided at volume-based pricing discounts exclusive to Fictiv Enterprise customers. Professional Services: Available supply chain & design for manufacturability (DfM) services, connected into Fictiv’s digital platform, to augment program management, logistics, strategic sourcing, and manufacturing engineering teams.



Fictiv Enterprise packages are customizable and designed to solve the strategic business needs of an enterprise through partnership engagement.

For more information on Fictiv Enterprise, visit www.fictiv.com/enterprise .

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help teams accelerate new product introduction. Its quality-driven ecosystem delivers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, highly vetted and managed global partner network, and team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv’s operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv’s portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last seven years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 12M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com