Chief Operating Officer Hired for Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC: FUNN)

TORONTO, CANADA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC: FUNN), which owns Snakes & Lattes board game cafes across North America, announces the hiring of its new Chief Operating Officer, Aaron McKay.

McKay will support the company in executing its growth strategy and vision. “Aaron brings decades of restaurant and management experience to this role,” said Ben Castanie, Snakes & Lattes founder. “Aaron’s discipline and sense of organization coupled to a deep understanding of our business makes him the ideal candidate to lead operations of the organization. His expertise will be critical in driving growth of the Snakes & Lattes brand.”

McKay was hired as the Snakes & Lattes Vice President of Food and Beverage in the fall of 2020. He has helped the company emerge from the pandemic.

“As we shift our focus to reopening and expansion, we have a unique opportunity to help people connect with one another after the year we’ve had,” said McKay. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing a room full of people laughing, playing games, and connecting over terrific food and drinks. I’m excited to bring that feeling to as many people as possible by growing the brand and continually making ourselves better every day.”

McKay’s experience in the hospitality industry includes acclaimed Chicago restaurants Le Lan, Schwa, NoMI, and Mercat a la Planxa. McKay also had a significant leadership role in building out and opening the Chicago Board Game Cafe (Gaming Cafe, LLC) prior to its acquisition.

McKay has had formative corporate experience with Hyatt Hotels in Chicago, where he served for six years as Corporate Executive Chef. This built on his real-world experience and he gained further management education through Hyatt’s leadership development program in partnership with Harvard Business School. From his combined industry knowledge and management schooling, McKay worked closely with the senior leadership of the company and was charged with significant scale projects such as: Working on alternative hospitality at SXSW in Austin. Assisting new technology rollouts at domestic and international hotels. Facilitating the creation of global standards for food and beverage.

Mckay also combines a sense of social responsibility with his business acumen. Working with organizations such as Esperanza Community Services, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and The Community Kitchen, McKay has been able to live his values of empathy, caring, community, and helping others fulfill their greatest potential.

“Aaron brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the table,” Rogen K. Chhabra, CEO of FUNN said. “His experience in hospitality, venue build outs, restaurant management, and corporate governance is a major asset for Amfil’s executive management team. Combined with his unyielding work ethic and values, we are honored to have Aaron in this role as we bring Amfil and all of its subsidiaries to the next level of growth and scale.”

About Snakes & Lattes Inc.

For more information regarding the company and its related subsidiaries please visit the following websites:

Amfil Technologies, Inc. www.amfiltech.com

Snakes & Lattes Inc. www.snakesandlattes.com

Interloc-Kings Inc. http://www.interloc-kings.com

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries:

Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario, 2 in Arizona (Tempe, Tucson) and 1 in Chicago, Illinois. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, and is believed to be the largest in the world. Our board game cafes have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc., please visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com. FUNN Dispensaries, Inc. was incorporated as a Canadian Federal Corporation in January 2021. FUNN dispensaries is entering the Canadian cannabis dispensary market with its first dispensary expected to open by summer of 2021 and a goal of significant expansion throughout Canada. Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the Greater Toronto Area. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com.

