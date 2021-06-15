Image Protect, Inc. Announces Official Launch of Mcap MediaWire: Expansive Press Release Dissemination and Multimedia Solutions for Microcap Companies and Investors

New York, New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) ( https://imageprotect.com/ ) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch of Mcap MediaWire ( https://www.mcapmediawire.com ), a full-service press release distribution, publishing, and multimedia solutions company focused on issuers and investors in the ever expanding microcap space.

Mcap MediaWire is a division of McapMedia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Image Protect (OTC Pink: IMTL), which was formed to take advantage of a number of potentially lucrative opportunities in the microcap space. Mcap MediaWire is the evolution of IMTL’s recently acquired assets of OTC PR Wire ( www.otcprwire.com ), an established multimedia/publishing firm with an expanding base of clients and revenues in excess of $500,000 EOY 2020 with year-over-year growth since 2016.

Mcap MediaWire produces, contracts, and publishes several content assets for microcap companies including CEO/exec interviews, press releases, disclosure statements, video news, and more, and will be expanding its portfolio of offerings to include loyalty programs, hosted shareholder town halls/meetings with live shareholder engagement, professionally produced podcasts for clients, social media management, and more.

New clients can create an account at www.mcapmediawire.com/get-started , and will be entitled to a $25 coupon for their first release using promo code MCAP25

CEO Larry Adams comments, “We are thrilled with the acquisition and launch of Mcap MediaWire and the potential it holds for growth and overall shareholder value. Our executive team which includes Thomas Wolff, Preya Narain, and Mark B. Newbauer (the founder of OTC PR Wire), has a combined 30 years of experience serving the microcap realm.”

“In addition to an immediate revenue stream, and Q over Q growth in recent years, the platform will serve as a foundation for Mcap Media’s pinnacle endeavor, the launch of an OTT network, Mcap+.”

“Mcap+ is in development as a platform serving microcap companies and investors like no other network in existence. We have begun prep work on the channel, including negotiations with a key content executive, and are confident the platform will bring enormous growth and exposure opportunities for IMTL, and other companies in the microcap space.”

About Image Protect:

Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information, and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. The Company recently signed to acquire OTC PR Wire, LLC, a revenue stage service provider and news platform catering to microcap and small cap companies on a global scale. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace, which the Company is currently developing toward a launch in the coming months.

About McapMedia LLC

McapMedia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Image Protect, Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL), and the parent company of Mcap MediaWire, a full-service press release and multimedia solutions firm for publicly traded companies, and a number of subsidiaries in development, all focused on media and publishing opportunities in the microcap market space, including Mcap+, an OTT platform in development with content aimed to attract and serve public companies, and their executive teams, shareholders, and microcap investors everywhere.

About Mcap MediaWire

Mcap MediaWire strives to provide the very best press release, digital media and financial disclosure solutions at highly competitive rates. We earn our clients for the long-term through exemplary service and quality of work. Our press releases include unlimited words, logo, hyperlinks, social media, industry trade circuits and more through the most impactful websites, news agencies, brokerage firms, trading platforms and more. Our services give your company exposure to an audience of millions, including journalists, investors, day-traders, fund managers and social media/messaging platforms. Now your press releases, earnings statements, branded articles, shareholder updates, corporate achievements can reach a vast and diverse audience around the world your Company and shareholders deserve!

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Preya Narain

Preya.Narain@imageprotect.com

