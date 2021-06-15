Conversica AI Solutions Gain Traction Among DevSavant’s High-Growth B2B Clients

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , a leader in Conversational AI solutions for revenue teams that help organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, today announced its solutions are gaining incredible traction among clients of its partner, DevSavant . A data analytics, business intelligence and AI solutions developer for portfolio clients of the Savant Group, DevSavant now offers Conversica AI Assistants to automate and augment customer engagement by sales, marketing and customer success teams within its client organizations. These clients are small- and medium-sized B2B companies looking to improve engagement, scale productivity, and uncover new revenue opportunities.



Conversica AI Assistants are able to deliver prompt and personalized responses to prospect and customer inquiries within seconds, across email, chat and SMS. The AI Assistants can engage with inbound leads in human-like, two-way conversations that not only increase response rates but also pre-qualify sales-ready leads to build pipelines of high-quality opportunities. Functioning like sales development representatives (SDRs), the AI Assistants will conduct consistent outreach and follow-up to newly qualified or unresponsive leads—helping to scale sales operations for DevSavant’s burgeoning clients. Once a lead becomes a customer, Conversica AI Assistants can continue to drive valuable conversations to gauge customer satisfaction, promote retention and expand product usage to grow revenue.

Jim Kaskade, Chief Executive Officer at Conversica, said, “Conversica AI Assistants enable organizations to increase the productivity and capacity of their sales, marketing and customer success teams without increasing their headcount. This presents tremendous benefits to small- and medium-sized companies, like DevSavant’s clients, who want to conserve resources yet engage with more customers. DevSavant can now identify quality leads faster, accelerate the sales cycle, better retain customers and ultimately fuel more revenue and continued growth for a fraction of the costs of relying on employee-driven engagement alone.”

Initial DevSavant clients who have adopted Conversica in 2021 alone include software-defined encryption provider ZettaSet , small business loan services provider Fundshop , virtual reception provider for the legal field Alert Communications and small business financial partner Parkview Advance . DevSavant manages more than 20 customers aside from these companies listed.

“Conversica has been an incredible tool for our customers, which has automated their sales development representatives’ and contact center’s operations, speeding up the sales process and resulting in higher profits and lower costs. All companies that want to grow and scale in all industries must use AI software such as the AI Assistants provided by Conversica. We are pleased to keep developing the partnership,” said Daniel Peña Ronderos, Founder and Chief Executive officer at DevSavant.

"Conversica’s AI Assistants have been a big help to our portfolio companies,” said Javier Rojas, Manager Director at DevSavant investor Kennet Portfolio. “The AI Assistants have enabled go-to-market teams to attract new customers and efficiently grow capital for existing ones. Our teams are using automation increasingly to reduce customer acquisition cost (CAC) and deliver a digital-first experience that is more in line with how our companies’ customers prefer to buy and remain engaged. We are constantly looking for innovative ways to accelerate revenue and reduce costs and Conversica is a powerful tool in our arsenal."

Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help enterprise marketing, sales, and customer success teams attract, acquire and grow customers at scale across the customer revenue lifecycle. Conversica AI Assistants serve as digital team members and autonomously engage prospects, customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action, whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Processing a billion interactions, the Conversica Conversational AI platform integrates natural language processing (NLU & NLG), decision & policy management, business process automation and deep learning capabilities to drive customer engagement across multiple digital communication channels and languages. The Conversica platform supports over 50 integrations into the most popular MAP and CRM platforms and offers an open API for custom integration.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .