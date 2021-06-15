NFI announces second quarter 2021 dividend and schedules second quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today declared a quarterly dividend for the period April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 on the common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) in the amount of C$0.2125 per Share to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021.



In addition, NFI announced that it intends to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 prior to market open.

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on August 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call-in number for listeners is 661-567-1097 or 833-562-0121, passcode number 4593555. An accompanying results presentation will be available prior to the call at: www.nfigroup.com

A live webcast of the call and presentation will also be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umbmscur

A replay of the call will be accessible from 11:00 a.m. ET on August 4, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 3, 2022 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umbmscur. The replay will also be available on NFI's website at: www.nfigroup.com

The dividends on the Shares are designated as “eligible dividends” for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

