ZAGG Announces Global Licensing Agreement of Eyesafe® Blue Light Reduction Technology for Retail Screen Accessories

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a leading global mobile lifestyle brand, today announced it has completed an agreement with Eyesafe Inc., to update and renew its license to the Eyesafe portfolio of blue light filtration technology and intellectual property (IP). Eyesafe is the global leader in blue light management and color performance for the consumer electronics industry.



ZAGG and Eyesafe, which have been working together since 2017, now supply the industry leading accessory solution to major retail customers. The updated ZAGG and Eyesafe agreement will expand Eyesafe solutions within the ZAGG portfolio and provide ZAGG market exclusivity for the retail channel for screen accessory solutions.

The arrangement gives ZAGG licensing rights to the Eyesafe IP portfolio for its screen protectors, further strengthening the company’s market advantage. The Eyesafe suite of blue light mitigation IP, developed in consultation with leading eye doctors, is an advanced set of technologies for filtering out blue light while maintaining vivid color and display performance. The full Eyesafe patent portfolio can be found at Eyesafe.com/Patents.

This position is enhanced with a license to use the Eyesafe® brand, an international mark of compliance with the high-energy visible (HEV) blue light and color performance standards. InvisibleShield® screen protectors are now available from the world’s largest wireless carriers and retailers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, Best Buy, MediaMarkt, and Orange.

“ZAGG and Eyesafe have enjoyed a solid partnership that is becoming stronger with today’s announcement of a strategic licensing agreement for retail screen accessories,” said Chris Ahern, chief executive officer of ZAGG. “As mobile devices continue to play a central role in or lives, there has never been a more important time to ensure we offer diverse products to our consumers. InvisibleShield products will continue to safeguard them not only from a damaged or shattered device screen, but also from the effects of exposure to harmful HEV blue light.”

“Eyesafe technology and the associated patent portfolio will provide ZAGG with a license to a robust set of intellectual property in the area of high-energy blue light,” remarked Eyesafe co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Justin Barrett. “InvisibleShield is well positioned for growth in the category, in partnership with global retailers, to serve all customers.”

“We commend ZAGG for providing consumers with advanced solutions to reduce their exposure to digital device blue light emissions all day, every day,” said Dr. David Friess, the chair of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board, an international group of leading ophthalmologists and optometrists that advises Eyesafe on technical matters and clinical research.

Many other technologies miss the mark by only blocking UV (ultraviolet) light or by blocking blue light, but distorting color. There is only one technology in the field today that effectively and efficiently chisels out high energy visible blue light while maintaining superior color and display performance. That is Eyesafe.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, cell phone cases, power management solutions, and mobile keyboards sold under the ZAGG®, InvisibleShield®, Gear4®, mophie®, IFROGZ®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe provides industry-leading solutions to reduce high-energy blue light, helping to re-design the consumer electronics industry toward better human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://eyesafe.com

