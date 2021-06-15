Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Market to Grow at CAGR 4.8% and Increasing Global demand during the forecast 2021 to 2026; Straits Research

Pune, India, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Straits Research has recently added a new report on the Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The ready-to-eat meat products market is segmented by type into beef burgers, pulled/shredded beef, breaded cutlets, breaded chicken nuggets, breaded chicken tenders, turkey/chicken and salmon burgers, pulled pork, breakfast sausage links, breakfast sausage patties, and hot dogs. The breaded chicken cutlets and nuggets are one of the fastest-growing segments in the global market.

USDA is speculating that the demand for ready-to-eat meat products would go north in the coming years due to various efforts made by the companies to improve the tastes and address the consumer preferences. Apart from this, changing lifestyles, rising demand for ready to eat food business, industrial meat processing equipment and ready-to-eat meat products with enhanced taste, and convenience of processed meat products are some of the major factors adding fuel to the market growth.

Meat is one of the major food products consumed in western countries - United States, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Colombia, Spain, food manufacturing company in Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Australia, Netherlands, Bolivia, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, industrial food processing equipment manufacturers in Austria, Switzerland and in the rest half of the world. Globally, half of the population relies on meat for regular protein requirement, which is why, ready-to-eat meat products are becoming more popular among the consumers in developed and developing countries. As per the estimation of Statistics Canada, Canada spends about USD 12.7 billion every year on fresh, processed, and frozen meat products.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has modified the way we function. Isolation and Stay-Put Orders have pushed the general populace to adopt a digitally-dependent lifestyle.

- The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the on market trade segment and Industry.

- Manufacturers are comprehending strategies to revive from the current situation by means of reshaping their sales channels as well as product innovation.

- The duration of the virus outbreak remains a key factor in assessing the overall impact of the pandemic. However, the global ready-to-eat meat products and Shaver industry is expected to stabilize after 2021.

As per the study most of the young consumers spend their income on convenient ready-to-eat food products on top meat processing companies. In Europe, the majority of the population is between the age group of 18-35 years, which is a clear indicator of the increased demand for convenient food products.

Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Segment Rising Due to Type and Lifestyle

On the other hand, hamburgers and hot dogs are popular among working professionals and youths in the U.S., Canada, and Germany. The market is majorly driven by the hectic lifestyle, increasing working women population, growing protein requirements, and easy availability of the products. In developed countries, hamburgers and hot dogs are available at a relatively lower prices, which has increased its demand across Europe and North America and open the way for industrial food processing equipment manufacturers. As per the food manufacturing company and Agriculture Organization, there are more hotdogs and burger joints in the U.S. than in any other country in the world. The ready-to-eat meat products market is expected to grow steadily in these countries at a CAGR of 1.6% in the years to come.

Intended Audience

Ready-to-eat Meat Products Manufacturers

Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Suppliers

Food and Beverage Industry

Foodservice Industry

North America and France Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Meat Products

In North American, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are some of the major consumers of meat. The U.S. is the leading consumer of ready-to-eat meat products followed by China and Brazil. In the last few years, the meat consumption has witnessed a significant surge on account of the advanced supply chain. As per the estimation of the U.S. Census Bureau, American sausage consumption rose to 246.81 million consumers as compared to 231.88 million consumers in 2016, further boosting the RTE meat products market by 4%.

We have provided a detailed analysis on the ready-to-eat meat products market of 20 meat-producing countries, including meat processing equipment manufacturers in China, Japan, Australia, Pakistan, India, the Philippines, the largest meat processing companies in U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina., The ready-to-eat meat products market Share, Value by Type (Beef Burgers, Pulled Shredded Beef, Breaded Cutlets, Breaded Chicken Nuggets, Breaded Chicken Tenders)—Forecast till 2026

