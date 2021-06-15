Provation and PE GI Solutions Announce Master Subscription Agreement

Minneapolis, MN and Jamison, PA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation and PE GI Solutions™ (formerly Physicians Endoscopy) announced today a Master Subscription Agreement (MSA) for Provation’s cloud-based platform, Provation® Apex. The platform combines Provation® Apex Procedure Documentation and Provation® Apex Patient Charting and will allow PE GI Solutions’ ASC physicians and nurses to standardize documentation, increase reporting accuracy, minimize IT burden, and improve data protection.

“At PE GI Solutions, we are heavily invested in our cloud-first strategy,” said John Westby, Vice President, Information Technology at PE GI Solutions. "Compared to server-based software, cloud technology is considerably more adaptable and scalable. And with the cloud-based Provation Apex Platform and our MSA, we now have a turn-key approach to enabling more PE GI Solutions centers to implement a top-rated solution in GI documentation for better standardization, reporting, data security, and patient records.”

Under this new MSA, PE GI Solutions’ ASC clinicians will have better access to an intuitive platform for procedure documentation and nursing perioperative patient charting to improve business and clinical initiatives.

“We are very excited about our MSA with PE GI Solutions,” said Brandon Hoheisel, Provation Director of Strategic Partnerships. “Considering the long-standing partnership between Provation and PE GI Solutions, this strategic initiative introduces a deeper level of partnership in delivering more agile and extensible cloud solutions to clinicians across the U.S.”

PE GI Solutions, like many ASC management organizations, sees the value of standardization across partnering locations. Provation Apex’s structured data and auto-generated coding will allow PE GI Solutions’ sites to easily report findings and benchmark against national averages and other PE GI Solutions’ sites. Because the platform minimizes onsite IT requirements, achieves high-level security certifications (HIPAA, ISO27001, and SOC2), and employs internal and external teams to defend against security breaches, PE GI Solutions can uphold its commitment to protect patient and clinical data.

About PE GI Solutions (Formerly Physicians Endoscopy)

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions’ physician partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patient experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting, and billing. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient encounter, from pre-procedure through post-procedure, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports, and Provation® MultiCaregiver), anesthesia documentation (Provation® iProcedures), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor™ and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

