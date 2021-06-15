Pipefy Shared Inbox Empowers Teams to Optimize Shared Email Performance and Collaboration

San Francisco, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced the release of Pipefy Shared Inbox - a free product that allows users and administrators of shared inboxes to centralize tasks and manage shared accounts while optimizing team efficiency, reducing risk of human-error and consolidating work in one place. With the average professional spending 28% of their workday reading and answering email, and 10% increase due to longer working days post pandemic, Pipefy recognizes the need for teams to drive a more collaborative and automated inbox experience to drive processes.

As a no-code/low-code platform, the Pipefy Shared Inbox product has a simple and intuitive solution that empowers small teams managing shared email accounts such as sales@, contact@, finance@, to operate more efficiently by ensuring better visibility over messages, the ability to assign responsibilities, and centralizing end-to-end email communications. With over 3K+ customers across the globe, Pipefy has seen utilizing shared inbox as a way for teams to create easy-to-design automation rules to route emails, escalate messages, and turn emails into actionable items.

“Pipefy Shared Inbox was developed to simplify the shared accounts experience and empower teams to be more productive,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. “Our solution extends beyond traditional shared email management and enables our customers to connect their email management system with workflows. This drastically improves performance by centralizing the request, task assignment, approvals and resolution in a single place.”

“While monitoring the evolution of intake processes in complex APIs and messaging platforms, we learned that over 90%+ of the intake processes for our customers are triggered through email. With our new shared inbox product, Pipefy provides our customers the basic capabilities they require to effectively triage email work and improve the first-step in process execution on our no-code/low-code platform,” said Ananth Avva, President at Pipefy. “We’ve already found the creation of our email management system has improved efficiency up to 40% in our enterprise customers.”

Pipefy Shared Inbox is generally available now. Pipefy Released their forms product - forms that turn requests into workflows, in May and plans to release Pipefy Database in late 2021.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!

