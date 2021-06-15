TWO YEARS IN A ROW: J.D. POWER RANKS WAWANESA #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMONG AUTO INSURERS IN CALIFORNIA

San Diego, California, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawanesa Insurance has once again earned “Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in California” in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study,SM. Wawanesa achieved the #1 position for customer satisfaction across all five factors of Price, Claims, Policy Offerings, Policy Information, and Interaction in the California Region.

“This year especially, with all of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to make sure every interaction our customers have with us helps to make their lives easier, not harder,” stated Chris Henn, President, Wawanesa Insurance. “It is an honor to win this award for the second year in a row, and to place first across all five areas of the J.D. Power study in the California Region. I am grateful to our employees for their dedication to our customers and for living our values in everything we do.”

The J.D. Power 2021 Auto Insurance study is based on responses from 4,820 California auto insurance customers and was collected from February through March 2021. Wawanesa’s score of 853 (on a 1,000-point scale) is 37 points higher than the regional average.

Henn added, “We have worked hard to listen to our customers and to put their needs first. Winning first place in the areas of Price and Claims suggests we are providing a high level of service when and where it matters most to our customers, and doing so at a price people think is fair.”

Wawanesa Insurance currently offers auto and renters insurance in California and Oregon and has been serving auto and property customers in California since 1975.

For more information on the J.D. Power study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business.

