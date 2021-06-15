SEB Goes Live with RCMP Group Insurance Administration Services to Over 40,000 Plan Members

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”) has fully implemented and gone live with the life insurance administration for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (“RCMP”) Group Life Insurance and Disability Income Insurance plans. This is in accordance with the multi-year contract awarded to SEB Admin as announced by the RCMP on January 28, 2021. This initiative is in line with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police objective of providing enhanced member experience, and to ensure its active and retired 40,000+ plan members have a modern and sustainable insurance administration solution.



States Mohamad El Chayah, President, CEO of SEB Administrative Services Inc., “SEB’s FlexPlus® platform has numerous features that the RCMP group life and disability members will enjoy while we facilitate the RCMP’s transformation of its administration processes from paper to digital. This will provide RCMP with a reliable, optimized and secure mission critical environment to provision group benefits and enroll participants. The initial contract term is 3 years and the RCMP has 6 years of contractual options. This contract adds to SEB’s large professional services footprint to the Government of Canada. We have over $300M of contracting vehicles at all levels of government - federal, provincial, municipal and crown corporations.”

States the RCMP, “We would like to compliment SEB Admin for the smooth transition through the implementation process as we have migrated from the the previous provider. We would also like to thank Morneau Shepell for its services over the last 15 years and its support through the transition process.

As a policing organization, the RCMP places significant priority in ensuring that life and disability insurance benefits and claims are administered promptly, accurately and efficiently; and that plan participants have access to information in a timely and accessible manner.

This transformational initiative supports our Vision150 modernization agenda by delivering leading-edge services to our members and retirees more conveniently, advancing claims processing, and enhancing the overall member experience.”

About SEB and The Expected Benefits

The Administration Services FlexPlus® platform provides the RCMP with a modern, digital system for administering the RCMP insurance plans including Group Life, AD&D and Disability Income Group Insurance plans. It will also provide a highly responsive user experience for the 40,000+ RCMP active and retiree plan members. Plan members now have the flexibility to access a secure self-service platform supported by SEB’s dedicated bilingual, state-of-the-art Contact Centre, located in Montreal, Quebec, providing services to a national client base.

SEB’s FlexPlus platform features a full range of administration modules that have been tailored to the requirements of the RCMP Life Insurance Program (LIAP). The solution has digitally transformed the plan member experience with online enrollment and multiple self-service functions that we are continuing to evolve. Benefits of the new service provider include:

FlexPlus CONNECT portal for convenient single sign-on access of all benefit environments.

Intuitive digital enrollment process.

Enhanced on-line (self-service) access to plan, entitlement and beneficiary information and updates.

Automated Personalized Member Communication Statements including new hire welcome, over-age dependent verification, enrollment reminder notices, termination conversion, beneficiary confirmation, evidence of insurability, etc.

Dedicated and personalized high performance RCMP national bilingual Contact Centre for plan participants.

Capability to seamlessly provision flex plan designs and secure data file feeds between HRIS, Payroll and Carrier systems.

SEB Admin has conformed with all mandatory RCMP security clearances and requirements to ensure compliance with RCMP and Government of Canada policies.

About SEB Administrative Services Inc.

SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is a third-party administrator (“TPA”) providing leading edge cloud-based, fully bilingual, benefit processing solutions using SEB Admin’s proprietary and customized technologies, solutions and services of Partners. SEB Admin’s “FlexPlus” platform provides single sign-on connectivity for all group benefit stakeholders. FlexPlus® has over 20 modules supporting multiple revenue models, capturing over 90% of all benefit processing activities for all benefit types. Each module can operate standalone or as an integrated solution. SEB Admin manages benefit plan environments for more than 50 of Canada’s name brand companies and government entities. SEB Admin has over 350,000 plan members under administration and more than 180,000 additional plan members under contract and in transition; in total representing more than $1.3B of premium. FlexPlus cloud-enabled solutions support all plan designs – traditional, flex, cafeteria, hour bank, dollar bank, marketplace – via co-sourced, fully outsourced or SaaS models. Our solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for many of our clients and partners.

For further information about SEB Administrative Services Inc., please visit: www.seb-admin.com.

About RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (“RCMP“) has been Canada's national police service for nearly 150 years. It has national, federal, provincial, and municipal policing mandates that extend from coast to coast to coast, covering community, provincial/territorial and federal levels. The RCMP’s missions are to:

Strive to prevent crime

Investigate crimes

Enforce federal, provincial/territorial, and municipal law

Keep Canadians safe

Offer its renowned expertise at the international level as well.



The RCMP has more than 20,000 active police officers, supported by nearly 10,000 civilian employees in over 700 detachments in 150 communities across the country. It also provides policing services in more than 600 Indigenous communities across Canada. The RCMP, as an organization, is committed to its employees, the communities it serves and all Canadians.

