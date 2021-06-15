Options Solutions Appoints Advisory Board

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Options Solutions LLC, a specialized, asset management firm that was created to help high-net-worth investors add conservative options strategies to their portfolios, has appointed an Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board will advise senior management on issues that are critical to the company and its clients, providing additional expertise and insight.

“The Advisory Board members are distinguished practitioners who have played key roles in the development of the stock and options markets and the asset-management industry. We are delighted to be able to access their expertise on behalf of our firm and clients,” Michael Brodsky and Steven M. Sears, the Chief Executive Officer, and President, respectively, of Options Solutions, said.

Advisory Board members include:

Marc Berman

Mr. Berman is a private investor with deep experience in the financial services industry, who is also very involved in community service.

He is a Senior Advisor to OCA Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund manager. He is currently Chairman of the Board of CJE/Senior Life, an agency of the Jewish Federation of Chicago. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Baruch College Fund, the endowment fund for Baruch College of the City University of New York.

Mr. Berman began his career as an attorney with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Market Regulation where he focused on the financial regulation of broker dealers and the regulation of the then nascent options market.

In 1976, Mr. Berman joined the Options Clearing Corporation as its first General Counsel. In 1986 Marc joined the options trading firm of O’Connor & Associates (OCA) as General Counsel and shortly thereafter as a General Partner. In 1990, O’Connor & Associates began a series of transactions with Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS) that culminated in Swiss Bank’s acquisition of OCA in 1995.

Mr. Berman continued with Swiss Bank as a Managing Director and General Counsel for the Americas (and a consultant) until July of 2001. Since then, he has continued his association with his former O’Connor Partners in joint investments and as a participant in many venture capital projects.

Marc holds a B.B.A in Accounting from Baruch College and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.

Eugene Colter

Mr. Colter is the Chief Communications Officer of TIAA, a Fortune 100 provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions. He leads all corporate and investment communications and media relations across TIAA, TIAA Bank and Nuveen, the company’s asset manager.

Mr. Colter also provides strategic messaging, counsel and strategy to the Executive Committee and to business, distribution, product and investments leadership and the company’s boards. He is a management representative to the TIAA Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee.

Previously, he was the Global Head of Strategic Messaging at BlackRock, the Head of Messaging and Content at PIMCO and a reporter and editor for 16 years, including roles at Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal in New York and London. He has also served as an expert consultant for the Gerson Lehrman Group and as a member of the Rutgers University Big Data Advisory Board.

Mr. Colter is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was the 2008 recipient of the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication mid-career award for distinguished alumni.

Carol Kennedy

Ms. Kennedy is the former Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Cboe Global Markets, a leading global exchange operator and trading solutions provider. She retired from the company in 2021 after successfully driving the company’s global brand and corporate narrative for 27 years.

During her tenure, Kennedy led strategic communications internally and externally in support of key growth milestones, including Cboe's transition from a membership organization to a for-profit company and its subsequent IPO, its transformational acquisition of Bats Global Markets, its ascent as one of the world's leading market operators and its designation as an S&P 500 company.

Ms. Kennedy represented Cboe at the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global trade association for the world’s major stock, futures and options exchanges, from 2010 to 2017. She chaired WFE's Communications Task Force and served on its Working and Policy Committees, helping to raise awareness of the benefits of regulated exchanges globally.

A graduate of Northwestern University, she is a recipient of the "Silver Quill Award for Excellence" from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) and the "Excellence in Marketing and Communications" award from the Markets Media 2019 Women in Finance awards.

Mary Minow

Ms. Minow is affiliated with Harvard University's Berkman Klein Center (BKC) for Internet and Society. She was recently a fellow with BKC and Harvard’s Advanced Leadership initiative.

Ms. Minnow has worked as a consultant with libraries across the country on free speech, copyright, privacy, and related legal issues. She is past counsel to Califa, a consortium of California libraries that established a statewide eBook lending service. Previously, she was the Follett Chair at Dominican University’s School of Library and Information Science. Current and past board memberships include the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the Freedom to Read Foundation and the California Association of Trustees and Commissioners (Past Chair).

She is the recipient of the first Zoia Horn Intellectual Freedom award and received a Web-based Information Science Education, or WISE, award for excellence in online education when she taught part-time at San Jose State University.

Ms. Minow is a graduate of Brown University. Ms Minow also holds an AMLS from University of Michigan with a master in library science as well as a JD from Stanford University.

Annette L. Nazareth

Ms. Nazareth is a Senior Counsel with Davis Polk & Wardell. She previously headed the firm’s Trading and Markets practice in the Financial Institutions Group. She is an experienced financial markets regulator, former SEC Commissioner, and recognized authority on financial market regulatory issues.

Ms. Nazareth has been a key player in financial services regulatory reform for much of her career. She was a highly regarded financial services policymaker for more than a decade. She joined the SEC staff in 1998 as a Senior Counsel to Chairman Arthur Levitt and then served as Interim Director of the Division of Investment Management.

She served as Director of the Division of Trading and Markets from 1999 to 2005. As Director, she oversaw the regulation of broker-dealers, securities exchanges and clearing agencies. She also served as the senior staff member assisting the SEC Chairman on the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets.

In 2005, she was appointed an SEC Commissioner by President George W. Bush.

Ms. Nazareth currently serves as the Operating Lead for the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets. She also serves on several not-for-profit boards, including Urban Institute; Watson Institute; St. Albans School of Public Service; Board of Visitors of Columbia Law School; Advisory Board of the Brown University Master in Cybersecurity program; and the SEC Historical Society. She is also a member of the American Law Institute and serves on the Advisory Board of Bitfury.

Ms. Nazareth graduated from Columbia University School of Law, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and Brown University, where she graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

E ric W. Noll

Mr. Noll is the CEO of Context Capital Partners in Bala Cynwyd, PA. He joined the Context team to further develop and execute the strategic vision through partnerships, alternative investments, and financial technology. Context Capital Partners is also the parent company of Context Summits and Context Family Network.

In 2013, Mr. Noll was named President and CEO of Convergex, a global, institutional, agency broker-dealer – one of the three largest in the world - headquartered in New York City. The private equity-backed venture was successfully sold under his leadership in 2018. After the sale of Convergex, Eric founded Willow Creek Capital, LLC, a firm providing advisory and consulting services to the financial technology, capital markets, and private equity space.

Before Convergex, Mr. Noll was the Executive Vice-President, Transaction Services for NASDAQ, responsible for NASDAQ’s global exchange businesses. Prior to NASDAQ, Mr. Noll worked for over 15 years at Susquehanna International Group, serving in many different capacities.

With over two decades of experience in the financial services and financial technology space, Mr. Noll is a well-recognized industry expert on capital markets and has been twice named to the Institutional Investor Trading Technology list of Top 40 Executives in Financial Technology.

Mr. Noll served on the SEC Equity Market Structure Task Force where he chaired the Market Quality Subcommittee.

In 2018, Mr. Noll was appointed to be the Interim President of Franklin and Marshall College, where he remains a long-standing Board member. He currently serves as the Chair of the Board. He is also the Chair of the Board of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, a Governor of FINRA, a Trustee of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and a member of the Board of Advisors of the Owen School of Management, Vanderbilt University.

Mr. Noll is a graduate of Franklin Marshall College and has an MBA from Vanderbilt University - Owen Graduate School of Management.

