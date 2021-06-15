Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e Press Wins BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Mississauga (ON), June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Production Print Applications: Output Variety from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading and independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software and services. Based on research conducted in the North American market, these accolades celebrate those OEMs that best support their customers on reducing costs and/or increasing business based on different printing applications. Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press was specifically recognized for its ability to print on a wide variety of substrates.

Konica Minolta Provides Output Variety Galore

Being able to print in a larger variety of substrates increases the number of applications that a print service provider (PSP) can produce and sell. And according to feedback from Keypoint Intelligence, the Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e with UV inks enables users to print on an array of media that other cut-sheet technologies cannot, while greeting cards, gift cards, hotel room keys, and even ID badges can be printed on texture film or PVC. Other applications could be printed on synthetics, PET adhesive, polypropylene, and polyethylene.

“Art applications printed on canvas sizes up to 23"x29.5" can be output on the KM-1e,” said German Sacristan, Director of On Demand Printing at Keypoint Intelligence. “Additionally, the KM-1e has an offline laser-cutting system specifically built for the B2+ sheet size that is capable of producing different types of sleek finishes. Also important is that Konica Minolta supports its customers’ success with business development and a customized professional service program.”

“The AccurioJet KM-1e is a key part of our strategy to enable our strategic customers to grow their businesses and maximize their workflow efficiency leading to higher and sustainable long-term profitability,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Inkjet Printing, Konica Minolta. “This recognition from Keypoint Intelligence affirms our leadership position in the North American marketplace with our LED UV inkjet technology and finishing solutions, and we are proud to receive this honour.”

Launched in June, 2020, and inheriting excellence from the AccurioJet KM-1, the AccurioJet KM-1e embodies infinite business expansion possibilities, from current business fields to more profitable businesses. The device amplified benefits of the LED UV inkjet technology to maximize quality and printing capability on various types of media such as plastics, backlit signage, transparent film, foiled paper, metallic media, canvas and synthetic substrates. The AccurioJet KM-1e continues to help customers pursue high value-added products where high-quality production, extensive media compatibility and personalization are required.

Keypoint Intelligence’s Pacesetter Awards in Production Print Applications are aimed at finding the digital print manufacturing vendors that best support their customers in terms of driving applications to success. The companies recognized help buyers communicate more effectively via print, which ultimately contributes to the growth of digital printing.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet press.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

