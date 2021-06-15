Paya to Join Russell 2000® Index

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya”), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, today announced that Paya is scheduled to join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes, at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.



“Paya’s addition to the Russell indices marks an important milestone on our growth as a public company and strongly aligns with our commitment to effective shareholder engagement. As we focus on delivering against our growth initiatives, the Russell index inclusions provide further opportunities to broaden and enhance our exposure to the global investor community while also elevating the Paya brand in the markets and verticals we serve,” said Jeff Hack, Paya CEO.

The Russell 3000® Index is a market-capitalization weighted index comprised of the 3,000 largest US stocks. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset that includes the 2,000 smallest companies. Membership in the Russell US indexes are based primarily on objectives, market-capitalization and style attributes determined by FTSE Russell.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Paya

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $35 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

