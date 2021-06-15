Dimensions Health Centres to Provide Funding for Psychedelics Research Collaborative at Queen’s University

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensions Health Centres (“Dimensions”), a psychedelic wellness company offering immersive retreats for reset and renewal, will provide funding to the Faculty of Health Sciences at Queen’s University, to help launch a collaborative space for research and innovation in the field of psychedelics.



The Dimensions Health Fund in support of the Study of Psychedelics will assist Queen’s in launching a psychedelics research collaborative, which will take a multi-pronged approach to fostering research and innovation in psychedelic-focused therapies. Anticipated benefits of the research collaborative include:

Furthering existing research and broadening the scope of psychedelic-assisted therapies and the psychedelics sector

Building awareness of the healing potential of psychedelics, and supporting early entry into the scientific and regulatory landscape;

Laying a foundation for the development of policy that is ethical and evidence-informed;

Supporting training, education, and knowledge translation for healthcare providers;

Aiding the development of best practice standards to ensure the safety, quality, and effectiveness of therapies, helping to ensure the sector’s long-term growth and sustainability



The collaborative will align with Faculty of Health Science’s commitment to supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) learners, staff and faculty, and the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) initiative, launched in fall 2020. Given the historical lack of representation of BIPOC communities in psychedelic research, Dimensions also acknowledges the need for leadership for inclusion, social justice, mutual reciprocity, and respect for ceremonial traditions and founding values and practices.

“The study of psychedelics is an important and emerging area of research and policy in Canada,” said Jane Philpott. “As we look to the critical need for further research, education, and knowledge translation, researchers in Canada’s post-secondary institutions have a critical role to play, and the Faculty of Health Sciences at Queen’s University has positioned itself at the forefront.”

“As a company that is deeply committed to improving general well-being, we are excited by the transformational healing potential that psychedelics have been shown to provide,” said Chris Dawson, CEO of Dimensions Health Centres. “We are confident that the research and development at Queen’s will shape the psychedelics industry for years to come.”

About Dimensions Health Centres

Integrating the latest developments in neuroscience and neurobiology to create a revolutionary approach to mental health and well-being, Dimensions Health Centres provides immersive, psychedelic and psychedelic-inspired nature retreats for education and transformational healing. Founded in Toronto in 2021, Dimensions is a founding partner of the Psychedelics Research Collaborative at Queen’s University.

For more information, please visit: https://dimensionshealing.com/ .

About Queen’s University

Queen’s University has a long history of scholarship, discovery, and innovation that has shaped our collective knowledge and helped address some of the world’s most pressing concerns. Home to more than 25,000 students, the university offers a comprehensive research-intensive environment with prominent strengths in physics, cancer research, geoengineering, data analytics, surveillance studies, art conservation, and mental health research. Welcoming and supporting students from all countries and backgrounds to a vibrant, safe, and supportive community is an important part of the Queen’s experience. Diverse perspectives and a wealth of experience enrich our campus and our community. A core part of our mission is to engage our students, staff, and faculty in international learning and research, both at home and abroad.

Queen’s University is ranked first in Canada and fifth in the world in the 2021 Time Higher Education Impact Rankings. The rankings measured over 1,200 post-secondary institutions on their work to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

