Emaginos Inc. Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Game-Changing K-12 Public School Analytics Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Emaginos Inc. (“Emaginos” or the “Company”), a company in the business of transforming K-12 public education, today announces it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its proprietary EdManage platform, an educational technology (EdTech) analytics platform that aggregates and analyzes all of a school district’s data to deliver actionable information to users throughout the system. EdManage integrates all of the devices and applications within a school system that traditionally operate independently. The patent application, titled “Education Analytics Platform,” was filed with the USPTO on May 25, 2021.

“Aristotle is frequently quoted as saying, ’The whole is greater than the sum of the parts’ – with the clarification that this is only true when the whole emerges as something other than a heap of parts,” said Emaginos President Allan Jones. “If the parts are deliberately combined systematically into some new entity, then through synergy, the new entity emerges. Calling today’s K-12 public education a ‘system’ is a misnomer. It could better be described as a heap of components trying to collaborate in delivering quality education to the students. The components include everything from student handheld devices to the computer or cloud servers where the applications reside, including the network on which everything communicates. The parts do not magically morph into a smoothly functioning education system. They remain a heap of parts through which educators dig as they try to facilitate learning.

“For each of the parts, years of usage have evolved them individually to perform their isolated tasks. End of story – until now.”

The EdManage analytics platform systematically aggregates these individual parts, morphing them into a new entity that is truly greater than the sum of its parts. One reason this morphing does not currently exist within the educational system is the sources of the parts in the heap came from many different places – most of which operated independently, using application program interfaces (APIs) and other standards to communicate when needed. EdManage changes everything!

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld pointed out, “There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know.” Hidden in all their data, school districts have many unknown unknowns. A well-designed and implemented analytics platform provides alerts when an unknown unknown poses a threat or provides an opportunity. Therefore, there is a need to provide and implement such a platform to enhance the ability to efficiently educate children while comprehensively providing an integrated platform to coordinate all operational efforts of increasingly complex school districts.

The EdManage analytics platform uses the latest technology to implement some of the world’s oldest educational wisdom. About 2,500 years ago, Confucius taught:

“I hear and I forget.

I see and I remember.

I do and I understand.”

EdManage is a key component of the Emaginos Discovery Learning System, enabling constant opportunities to do and understand. The EdManage analytics platform aggregates and analyzes all of a district’s data and then provides previously unattainable actionable information for optimizing every aspect of the district’s operations.

